Mumps strikes teenagers and young adults after fall in baby jabs

Teenagers and young adults are being struck down by mumps as last year's outbreak of the highly infectious disease continues in 2020.

There were 193 cases of mumps reported in the first two weeks of the year and third-level students are among the worst affected.

The HSE has again urged people who have potential symptoms - such as swollen cheeks or jaw - to stay at home and not go to school or work.

The best protection against mumps is to be vaccinated with two doses of the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) jab.

