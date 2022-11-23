| 8.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Mum of tragic Jaxon McVey hits out at second baby death four years after her son’s ‘preventable’ stillbirth

Christine McCleery from Lisburn whose son Jaxon was stillborn in March 2017 Expand
Lagan Valley Hospital Expand

Close

Christine McCleery from Lisburn whose son Jaxon was stillborn in March 2017

Christine McCleery from Lisburn whose son Jaxon was stillborn in March 2017

Lagan Valley Hospital

Lagan Valley Hospital

/

Christine McCleery from Lisburn whose son Jaxon was stillborn in March 2017

Lisa Smyth

A maternity unit criticised for the preventable stillbirth of a baby is under investigation after the unexpected death of a second baby.

The newborn baby died in December last year after her birth at the standalone midwifery-led unit (MLU) at Lagan Valley Hospital in Lisburn.

Most Watched

Privacy