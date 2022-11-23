Mum of tragic Jaxon McVey hits out at second baby death four years after her son’s ‘preventable’ stillbirth

A maternity unit criticised for the preventable stillbirth of a baby is under investigation after the unexpected death of a second baby.

The newborn baby died in December last year after her birth at the standalone midwifery-led unit (MLU) at Lagan Valley Hospital in Lisburn.

Despite this, the unit continued to operate as normal for another three months when the South Eastern Trust temporarily paused births at the MLU.

The second tragedy came four years after Jaxon McVey was stillborn when his delivery at the unit went catastrophically wrong.

A post-mortem found he died as a result of shoulder dystocia – an obstetric emergency where the head is born but the shoulder becomes trapped behind the pubic bone.

Jaxon’s mum, Christine McCleery, has hit out at the South Eastern Trust and raised concerns over the measures put in place following his stillbirth on Mother’s Day 2017.

“I feel like they didn’t learn from Jaxon,” she said.

“I don’t know if any other babies died before Jaxon, but I know one died afterwards.

“Was my Jaxon not enough? It’s absolutely disgraceful. One death is one too many.

“Imagine what it was like for that mummy when she found out a baby had died before hers, it’s just so, so sad.

“I’m sure she would have found it very raw if she heard Jaxon’s inquest, while for us, it brought us right back to the start. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.”

The South Eastern Trust temporarily suspended births at the Lagan Valley standalone MLU on March 31, 2022.

At the time, it described the suspension as a “precautionary action” which it said was being taken in response to “concerns that have been raised about a very small number of cases who have birthed at the unit”.

Last month, an inquest into Jaxon’s death heard harrowing evidence from the midwives who described their frantic attempts to free him from the birth canal while waiting for an ambulance to transfer Ms McCleery to the Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital in Belfast.

The inquest also heard from a midwife who said she had not received a memo for staff aimed at preventing a repeat of the tragedy.

Delivering her findings after listening to five days of evidence, coroner Maria Dougan outlined a series of failings she said contributed to Jaxon’s stillbirth.

“I find, on the balance of probabilities, the stillbirth of the deceased was both foreseeable and preventable,” she said.

She also revealed she planned to write to the Department of Health about the case and ask them to carry out a review ahead of the opening of any freestanding MLU.

Asked to comment on the second death and the future of the standalone MLU, a South Eastern Trust spokeswoman said: “The trust is unable to comment any further while a review into a very small number of cases continues.”

She continued: “The memo was e-mailed from the head of midwifery to all midwifery managers.

“The midwifery managers were instructed to share the memo with their teams.”