Motor neurone disease is a massive burden, but there is only one nurse per 100 people with the disease

IMNDA nurse Eithne Cawley, who has 91 patients spread over eight counties Expand
Charlie Bird at the base of Croagh Patrick ahead of his Climb with Charlie fundraising event. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
MND patient Gabriel Clarke with his wife Veronica Expand

Charlie Bird at the base of Croagh Patrick ahead of his Climb with Charlie fundraising event. Photo: Gerry Mooney

MND patient Gabriel Clarke with his wife Veronica

David Cendon

Gabriel Clarke (73) has received regular visits from Eithne Cawley since he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2021.

Ms Cawley is one of only four outreach nurses covering more than 410 people living with MND in Ireland – that is 103 patients and seven counties per nurse.

