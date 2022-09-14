Motor neurone disease is a massive burden, but there is only one nurse per 100 people with the disease

Gabriel Clarke (73) has received regular visits from Eithne Cawley since he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2021.

Ms Cawley is one of only four outreach nurses covering more than 410 people living with MND in Ireland – that is 103 patients and seven counties per nurse.

She joined the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA) in 2011, providing personal care outside of the HSE and reducing the impact of MND on the diagnosed.

Her duties as an IMNDA nurse require her to visit and make monthly check-ups with 91 patients spread over the eight counties of Sligo, Roscommon, Donegal, Kildare, Leitrim, Longford, Cavan and Monaghan.

“MND patients’ needs can change from day to day and so, no day is typical for me. My diary is ever-evolving. I become a real link in the health and welfare of the person and the family,” Ms Cawley said.

These house visits are needs-driven, with the rate of the disease’s progression also dependent on the individual.

“The way a home visit starts can have a great impact on the relationship that ensues,” she said.

“The goal of many home visits is that at the end of the consultation the person has understood what has been said to them and they are actively involved in the planning of the next steps of their care.”

The Irish Independent spent the day with Ms Cawley to see first-hand the help and support IMNDA nurses offer.

Mr Clarke, a retired An Post employee, was diagnosed in December 2021, having previously beaten cancer twice.

The disease has affected his speech and mobility, but he said “I feel like I’m not on my own” thanks to Ms Cawley’s medical expertise.

MND affects the brain and nerves, impacting how people walk, talk, eat and breathe.

There is no cure for the disease, with life expectancy ranging from three to five years after onset.

Ms Cawley said: “I see the devastation in people’s houses every day, but I am inspired by heroics such as Gabriel’s.

“We are custodians to each and every one of them, their families and their carers, working in their shadows.

“MND can often be a journey of many losses, often described as the ‘stages of grief’ and often oscillating from one stage to the other.”

Whereas before he struggled to see the future, Mr Clarke and his wife Veronica are now tackling this disease head-on, finding foods that they both can enjoy, and taking frequent trips to a local golf club on their new electric caddy.

And when they cannot do that, Mr Clarke practises on a golf green that his wife laid down for him in their yard.

“Before I was diagnosed, I knew very little about MND. The more publicity, like Charlie Bird, the more people understand and get the message across,” he said.

“MND is not recognised as the massive burden it is for people. It is a tough situation that there are not more nurses.”

Ms Cawley warns that the number of nurses available now is “clearly not enough. It is not sustainable”.

She and the IMNDA hope Ireland adopts what is referred to as the Scottish Model, with one nurse per 40 MND patients.

“If only I had one more nurse to split my counties with,” she said. But this would require a significant rise in government funding.

The IMNDA has only enough funding to keep four nurses on its payroll – and relies heavily on fundraising.

This is even after former RTÉ reporter Charlie Bird, who also has MND, raised more than €3m through his Climb with Charlie campaign. The funds raised were divided between the IMNDA and mental health charity Pieta House.

The IMNDA receives only 15pc funding from the Government; the rest comes from donations, with 88c of every euro donated going directly to help families.