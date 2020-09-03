Mother reveals how son with profound hearing loss has been impacted as audiology staff redeployed to Covid-19 contact tracing duties

THE mother of a seven-year-old boy has told of her fears for his future health and happiness after a number of audiologists were redeployed to contact tracing duties.

Fionnuala Creegan, from Athenry, Co Galway, highlighted the issue with RTÉ Investigates, after her adopted son, EnLe Harrrington Creegan, had his appointment cancelled at the last minute despite worsening hearing.

EnLe, adopted from China in 2017, was diagnosed with severe to profound hearing loss when he arrived in Ireland and fitted with hearing aids. It was deemed vital at the time that his hearing was monitored regularly but during Covid-19, this hasn’t been the case.

The story has shone a light on the fact that some audiologists were moved to take on contact tracing jobs, which has led to a cancellation of appointments, including emergency appointments.

RTÉ said it understood both adult and paediatric audiology services have been impacted.

Mrs Creegan told RTÉ: "When his hearing aids were first put on, they had to keep turning up the level because the only way you can tell they're working is to listen to the child's speech.

"His speech wasn't progressing so they gave him stronger hearing aids to start off with and then they turned up the level of his hearing aids to the maximum point at which they could be set without damaging the hearing that he has.

"The audiologist stressed the importance of keeping an eye on the level of his hearing aids - she said at that time if he ever complains of things being too loud you need to come back in here immediately.

"EnLe started complaining at the end of July/beginning of August that sounds were too loud so I immediately rang audiology and was told that there were very few appointments if any available, because the audiologists had been redeployed to contact tracing.

"I was shocked because I was acting on the advice of a professional and yet the professional whose advice I was following was being prevented from treating her patient because she had to go and make phone calls - I can't even get my head around that.”

EnLe was issued an emergency appointment for the end of August but it was cancelled with less than 24 hours notice and he has had to return to school in an environment where those around him are wearing masks and shields, further impacting his ability to communicate.

"EnLe is going into a place where all the professionals in his life - his special needs assistant, his teacher, his resource teacher, his principal, are all wearing either face shields or masks or both so the quality of the sound he's hearing has reduced but even more crucially for him he's lost the ability to lip read and to read people's gestures," Fionnuala said.

"Then on top of that he's straining to hear what people are saying and suddenly a lawn mower passes outside or someone turns on a hand dryer and that blasts into his ears because his hearing aids haven't been adjusted. So it must just feel like a constant onslaught of sound into his poor little brain."

It was reported that sources within audiology are concerned about the staff being moved from the service, with concerns this could impact on services for babies with serious hearing loss when time is critical.

The HSE Community Healthcare West told RTÉ Investigates it "...very much regrets that some appointments for patients have had to be cancelled at short notice due to the redeployment of two staff members as contact tracers from the 18th August..." due to the HSE's escalation plan to deal with a significant rise in Covid 19 cases.

The HSE added that it would attempt to provide priority services for children and adults, with a move to reschedule cancelled appointments and a plan to fill the audiology posts.

The child and his parents have received an apology from the HSE and a new appointment has been arranged for three weeks time.

