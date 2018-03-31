Mother and daughter celebrate 40 years on from successful kidney transplant

A woman who received a life-saving kidney from her mother 40 years ago looks back on a different era in Ireland's transplant history.

A woman who received a life-saving kidney from her mother 40 years ago looks back on a different era in Ireland's transplant history.

Edel O'Brien was just nine when she received the kidney from her mother Moira in December 1978 and the operation was front page news across the country, with Edel even getting a visit in hospital from then President Patrick Hillary.

Forty years on Edel, now 49, and Moira, now 76, are both still doing well and Edel has spoken of her operation to mark the 40th birthday of the Irish Kidney Association. Edel says she was seriously ill before the operation and there were only three locations in the entire country that offered dialysis treatment compared to 23 today.

President Patrick Hillary visits Edel and Moira in hospital in December 1978

Both her parents were assessed as possible living donors for her but her mother Moira was deemed more suitable than her father Patrick. Moira had given birth to her fifth child, a 12lb boy four months before undergoing the surgery to remove her kidney to give to her daughter.

Edel says she spent "a year in hospital surrounded by elderly patients as she was the only child there" and she was treated very well by the staff. "I was spoilt by staff in Jervis Street and St Mary's at the Phoenix Park. I used to play dress up when my cousin from Dublin came to visit and the hospital photographer was always there to take photos of us including one of us dressing up as nurses."

The operation took place on December 15, 1978 and when President Hillary cane to visit her over Christmas it made front page news across the country. The Irish Independent front page of December 27, 1978 article opened with the line: "Christmas is the traditional time of giving and what greater gift could a mother give an ailing daughter than one of her kidneys."

Edel and her cousin dressed up as nurses during her time in hospital

Neither Edel or Moira looked back after the operation.

Edel is now the mother of four children herself and runs the family business in Mullingar while Moira and Patrick live in Tyrrellspass and are now the proud grandparents of 13 grandchildren.

Mark Murphy, Chief Executive of the Irish Kidney Association explained, “We have come a long way since the Irish Kidney Association began and at that time in 1978 there were only three places in Ireland for patients with kidney failure to undergo dialysis treatment. Today there are 23 locations around the country.” Mr Murphy added: “Advancements in medicine, combined with our hospitals successful transplanting teams and the generosity of families of deceased and living donors has led to this very positive outcome. We hope that this can give hope to the people in transplant waiting pools and the many more people in organ failure hoping to be listed for a lifesaving transplant”.

