Most people in intensive care with Covid are not fully vaccinated and regret not getting jab, Taoiseach says

THE majority of people admitted to intensive care with Covid have not been fully vaccinated and tell doctors they regret not ensuring they were jabbed against the virus, the Taoiseach has revealed.

“The figures that [HSE chief executive] Paul Reid gave me this morning are that 54pc of people in ICU are not fully vaccinated,” the Taoiseach told the media at Government Buildings.

“That’s a very high figure. It’s about 5pc of the population. And just to add to that, I spoke to some doctors over the Christmas period who say that one of the first questions they ask people (entering ICU) is, have you been vaccinated? And if the person says ‘No, I haven't been,’ they ask: ‘Do you regret that?’

“And invariably the person will say to the doctor that ‘Yes, I regret not getting vaccinated,’ the Taoiseach said.

While Ireland had fantastic levels of people coming forward and getting the first and second dose of a vaccine, and then the booster, the Government would continue to work on specific groups that had not yet taken up a jab, he said.

They would be targeted “for additional help and assistance and clarity around vaccines,” he said.

“That is the spirit that the HSE is engaging in, in terms of working with people in those groups.”

Ireland now had 94.5pc vaccination of the adult population, which was the second highest in the European Union. “It is voluntary, and I would like to think that the remaining percentage would get vaccinated. As the figures this morning indicate the Omicron is increasing.

“I think we just need to keep people with us over the next couple of weeks. It will be a challenge to protect people, society, and the economy.”

Mr Martin meanwhile said he had no issue with the Chief Medical Officer, Tony Holohan, going on radio and appearing to undermine Government policy on four households being allowed to mix indoors.

He said the CMO had told him he had not sought to undermine the Government position. The two men had discussed the matter this week, and the CMO had been “concerned about New Year's Eve in particular, because last year, we would have seen super-spreader events.”

Omicron now constitutes 96pc of all cases, Mr Martin said, “but the bulk of people in ICU are Delta cases.” While the Taoiseach did not make the linkage, these statistics would suggest that as Omicron elbows Delta aside, the pressure on ICUs will ease.

With schools reopening tomorrow after the Christmas break, the Taoiseach also denied it could worsen community infection with Covid.

“The public health advice has been very, very clear to us, that they see no rationale for not opening the schools,” Micheál Martin declared after the Cabinet meeting today.

“They were very clear on that, as the Chief Medical Officer was yesterday.”

He explained to concerned parents who may fear household outbreaks as a result of the return: “Our primary motivation is the child.”

Teacher and student representatives had called for a staggered reopening, and questioned why measures such as air filters for every classroom, the return of full contact tracing at primary level, and higher-grade masks for teachers were not in place ahead of classes resuming.

They have also been raising concerns over staff shortages, with several thousand teachers predicted to be out due to Covid tomorrow as principals desperately try to find substitutes to fill in.

However, the Government said that public health advice was that there was no reason for the schools to reopen as planned.

