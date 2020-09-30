More women breastfeeding during Covid-19 lockdown

The number of mothers breastfeeding has increased during Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, a new survey has revealed.

According to the social parenting community BabyDoc Club, some 26pc of mothers are now breastfeeding their baby until the weaning stage as opposed to 15pc pre-Covid.

The weaning stage of an infant is between five to eight months, and while the research illustrates that 48pc of pregnant mothers want to breastfeed until this stage, pre-Covid only 15pc were making it that far.

BabyDoc Club surveyed 801 pregnant mothers and mothers of babies under two-years-old living in Ireland.

The survey was launched by BabyDoc Club to celebrate National Breastfeeding Week which takes place from October 1st to 7th.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that babies are breastfed exclusively for the first six months of life, however, as many Irish mothers take on other responsibilities this can prove incredibly difficult.

Some 73pc of pregnant mothers responded to BabyDoc Club’s survey that they intend to breastfeed their baby. Out of the mothers surveyed with a baby under two, 61pc stated that they breastfed their baby for a time while two-thirds of these are currently still breastfeeding.

Out of the pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers surveyed, 86pc stated that the main reason they wanted to breastfeed was to give their baby the best start in life, 12pc said it was for bonding benefits, while 2pc ranked convenience as being the key factor for their choice.

Breastfeeding poses many challenges, with 55pc of mothers admitting to struggling with breastfeeding when they returned home from the hospital.

Some 59pc said they looked up online help videos while 45pc used the services of a private lactation consultant.

Some 41pc experienced pain when trying to breastfeed, 39pc couldn't get their baby to latch properly, 25pc found it hard to breastfeed while still recovering themselves from a difficult birth, 25pc found it hard to get a lactation consultant to visit them at home, 15pc experienced a delay in their breast milk coming in and/or poor milk supply.

Some 11pc were also dealing with the baby blues or postnatal depression while 8pc got mastitis while breastfeeding - a painful infection with flu-like symptoms.

Of those who decided not to breastfeed or had to stop within the first two weeks, 33pc felt judged by others for not doing so. Some 5pc of those surveyed said they felt too overwhelmed to try breastfeeding.

Commenting on the research, parenting expert with BabyDoc Club, Laura Erskine said: "The insights provided by pregnant mums and those with babies in their first year of life are a stark reminder that the best laid plans don't always work out, especially when it comes to breastfeeding.

“Preparation and access to timely support are the key factors to achieving the breastfeeding outcome desired. The first six weeks at home with a new baby are possibly the most overwhelming, while also the most physically and emotionally vulnerable a woman will experience.

"Unfortunately, the pandemic has prevented and continues to limit many new mums from being able to access the kind of healthcare, family and community supports they need to help them on their breastfeeding journey.

“Private lactation consultants and community breastfeeding groups have now moved online with real-time online video support for new mums. The focus has also shifted towards empowering mums at the pregnancy stage, so that they feel more prepared with the knowledge and skills to inspire confidence from the moment they first start to breastfeed."

