More than one-third of outbreaks linked to workplaces

More than a third of Covid-19 outbreaks are in the workplace as the Delta variant sees increasing numbers of younger workers testing positive.

Niamh O’Beirne, the national lead for testing and tracing for the HSE, told the Irish Independent that workplace outbreaks accounted for 35.1pc of recent cases, as contact tracers report growing numbers of positive cases in workplaces that are open.

During the period from July 13 to August 9, Ms O’Beirne said 114 outbreaks or clusters have been identified. Of those, 41 were in workplace settings. The second highest number of outbreaks occurred in social settings.

“Workplaces are the settings where we are getting the highest number of outbreaks and associate cases,” she said.

“After workplaces social gatherings have accounted for 12 outbreaks. That could be a social gathering in a home, indoors or outdoors. It can be meeting a group of friends or a group of people.

"When you look at hotels, restaurants and pubs, we still don’t have huge numbers. They are still quite small relative to all the other outbreak settings. Weddings are coming up a lot more and in some cases, not all, quite large outbreaks associated with weddings.

"We recently had 30 people contracting the virus at a wedding out of 50, that’s probably the largest.”

Data reports on outbreak settings have been unavailable since the HSE cyber attack.

The last available data in relation to clusters showed there were 311 outbreaks notified for the week ending May 8, 2021. Seventeen of those (5.5pc) were attributed to workplace settings.

In relation to workplace outbreaks, Ms O’Beirne said the latest cases were among younger people.

“It’s probably connected to the age of people working at the variety of workplaces that are still open and operating,” she said.

Meanwhile, contact tracing teams are tracking Covid-19 infections linked to up to 30 flights a day and more than 400 close contacts.

While the number of positive cases connected with foreign travel remains low, at 7.5pc, last week saw a significant uptick in the workload of contact tracers, who have reported an increase in contact tracing for flights.

“Last week we had 30 flights in one day,” said Ms O’Beirne.

“There were 450 close contacts associated with those flights that we had to make contact with and organise testing for. There had been a couple of flights a day but with the return to travel there is more contact tracing of flights being done, albeit the positivity levels of those contact traced on those flights is very low.

"The contact tracing of flights is a time-consuming task. You have to get the flight manifest, the passenger locator form. It’s a complex process.”

Aside from cases associated with foreign travel, contact tracers have reported an increase in family outbreaks, bigger outbreaks associated with weddings and more cases in vaccinated people, “although they are not getting very sick,” said Ms O’Beirne.

Due to the increase in case numbers, source investigation is not being carried out at present.

The process, where contact tracers question confirmed cases about their movements over a seven-day period, was implemented by the HSE in late March.

It ceased when case numbers went above 600 and contact tracers are currently going back over a 48-hour period.

“We are in surge capacity at the minute with contact tracers,” said Ms O’Beirne.

“We have high case numbers and we have nearly 1,000 contact tracers working seven days a week. They are very, very busy with that level of cases.”

Last week the HSE launched its “List your close contacts portal,” a link sent to people who test positive for Covid-19 to register close contacts.

“We have about 10 per cent uptake and we would like that to be higher,” said Ms O’Beirne.