More than 723,200 languish in queue for care as hospital waiting lists crisis revealed

More than 723,200 people are now in some form of hospital queue, many for years, new figures revealed today.

Hospital outpatient waiting lists have climbed to an alarming new high of 610,996 – a jump of more than 9,600 in just a month.

The new figures released today show the hidden impact of Covid-19 on patients who are desperately in need of seeing a specialist.

Infection-control procedures in hospitals due to Covid-19 have slowed down the number of people who can be seen in the clinics and a backlog built up during the early months of the pandemic.

There were 601,362 on outpatient waiting lists in July.

The figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) show 77,620 patients are on public waiting lists for surgery

This is down from 80,383 in July.

There is also serious concern about the waiting list of patients needing a gastrointestinal scope which stand at 34,674 , only a marginal fall in a month from 34,983.

This has implications for patients who may have a serious condition like cancer.

In addition, the NTPF publishes data on pre-admit, planned procedure and suspension lists.

- The Pre-Admit data shows that 18,118 have been given a date for their Inpatient or Daycase or Endoscopy procedure.

- 86,077 patients are recorded in the Planned Procedure category and 62,682 of these patients have indicative dates in the future or have an appointment. These are patients who have already had treatment and require further treatment at a future date (e.g. a patient who has had a scope may require surveillance monitoring scopes in the future) and have been assigned indicative dates for treatment.

These indicative dates are determined by a clinician and treatment before these dates would not be appropriate. As more patients are initially seen and given a follow-up appointment for ongoing treatment or surveillance the number of patients on the Planned Procedure list increases.

- 13,974 patients are classified as suspended. Patients who are temporarily unfit or unable to attend due to clinical or personal/social reasons are categorised as 'Suspension'. The Suspension category is also used where patients are being treated through various Insourcing or outsourcing Initiatives.

