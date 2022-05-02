More than 60pc of Irish adults drank to cope with the pandemic in 2021 new study reveals

More than 60pc of Irish adults frequently drank alcohol in order to cope with the pandemic last year, a new survey by Drinkaware reveals.

The survey of 1,000 adults in the Behaviour and Attitudes poll found that 61pc of adults drank to cope with the pandemic last year – up from 60pc of adults during the first year of the pandemic in 2020 and 50pc in 2019.

The study, entitled ‘A Year On – Irish Adults Behaviour and Attitudes Towards Alcohol in the Context of Covid-19’ found that “coping is a key driver for increases in drinking during the Covid-19 pandemic in both 2020 and 2021 with nearly two-thirds of current drinkers frequently drinking for coping reasons”.

“During the initial lockdown phase, the main motivation for drinking in 2020 was coping (to help cheer up, to help sleep, when I’m feeling anxious or depressed) with 60pc of adults doing so always/most/half of the time and increasing to 61pc in 2021,” according to the report.

The study examined how drinking patterns that were formed or changed during the initial phase of the lockdown in 2020 “transformed into established patterns of new rituals around alcohol”.

Younger adults aged between 18 and 34 were the most likely cohort to turn to alcohol to cope, with 72pc of those aged 18 to 24 and 73pc of those aged between 25 and 34 doing so.

The study also found that more than a quarter of families with pre-school age children (28pc) were the most likely to report increased frequency or amount of alcohol consumed over the past year.

The number of men who reported binge drinking – consuming more than six standard drinks during a single session – increased to 31pc in 2021 up from 27pc in 2020.

The number of young adults aged between 18 and 24 who reported binge drinking almost doubled from 16pc during the initial phase of the lockdown in 2020 to 31pc last year.

Other key findings reveal that almost half (49pc) of respondents reported binge drinking in the past 30 days compared to 46pc in 2020 and 36pc in 2019.

It also found that close to half (43pc) of younger people aged between 25 and 34 cited “low mental wellbeing” over the past year.

Some 66pc of people aged between 18 and 24 said their levels of stress had increased during the initial lockdown phase in 2020. Yet 39pc of the same age group reported no change in their stress levels in 2021 while more than a third (37pc) said their levels of stress increased in 2021.

However the survey also found that more than a third of respondents were making positive changes concerning their drinking patterns, with 37pc doing so in 2021 compared to 31pc in 2020 while 30pc of respondents in 2021 said they would like to drink alcohol less often compared with 24pc of respondents in 2020.

Drinkaware CEO Sheena Horgan said: ”The importance of insights captured from lived experiences cannot be under-estimated. Alcohol consumption cannot be viewed or analysed in isolation, and it is the comprehensive approach that this research paper takes that allows us to better define, encourage, support and enable positive behaviour change with the public.

"Our barometer data identifies the lived experiences of Irish adults during the pandemic, and their behaviours and attitudes towards alcohol, which in turn will inform the design of appropriate behaviour change interventions to prevent and reduce alcohol misuse and harm going forward.”