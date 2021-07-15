More patients to get access to medical cannabis 

More patients in Ireland will be able to get access to medical cannabis under the supervision of their consultant.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said yesterday that medical consultants can make an application for themselves and their patients to register for the Medical Cannabis Access Programme (MCAP).

The move is set to increase availability and benefit eligible patients around the country.

Registration by consultants and their patients on the ‘Cannabis for Medical Use Register’ to be operated by the HSE, is required for the prescribing of cannabis-based products under the programme.

"Today is a significant step forward in the ongoing delivery of the MCAP,” Minister Donnelly said.

"This step forward will greatly assist patients who, under the supervision of their consultant, need to avail of medicinal cannabis products to alleviate the effects of their severe medical conditions.

“I now hope the programme continues to go on and grow and expand further, to best meet the needs of patients and families around Ireland.”

The MCAP will require a dispensing fee to be agreed with community pharmacists and this process is ongoing.

The Health Minister signed legislation in 2019 to allow the operation of the MCAP on a pilot basis for five years.

The first stage of the programme was having suppliers apply to have their medical products considered for the scheme.

Only products that have been approved can be prescribed by consultants under the scheme.

Currently, four products have been placed on the schedule for use in the programme, one is available now and a second product is to be made available later this year.

In addition to the MCAP, a ministerial licence programme allows for 63 patients in Ireland to avail of medicinal cannabis that comes from a pharmacy in the Netherlands.

Due to Covid-19, the Government is providing courier collections of these products that are then delivered to patients’ homes. The Department of Health has said this initiative will continue.

"It is hoped that over time as more acceptable products are made available on the MCAP, the ministerial licence programme patients may be treated under the programme,” a spokesperson for the Department of Health said.

"However, this is a clinical choice to be made by the patients and their clinicians.”