More face €60 GP bills due to loss of medical cards

The number of people with free GP cover has fallen this year despite Government promises to extend the benefit to more of the population.

Figures reveal the number of people covered by a medical card in the first three months of the year went down to 1.59 million, a drop of 56,810 since January.

Although coverage of people with a GP visit card entitlement increased during the same period, to include 494,671 people - a rise of 18,010 - it was not enough to offset the reduction in medical cards.

Eligibility for a medical card is mostly based on income and as more people are employed they are losing this entitlement.

When the Government took office it promised to extend GP visit cards to children under 12.

Children under six already have free GP visits regardless of their parents' income.

However, as the health service faces a €700m deficit this year the extension of GP visits to more children based on age has had to be shelved.

It means that many families who are above the income threshold for a medical card or GP card will continue to have to pay around €60 for each doctor's visit.

Dr Padraig McGarry, GP spokeswoman at the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO), said: "The IMO has warned for many years that the introduction of age-based universal care is not justified on healthcare grounds."

He also warned it was not practical in the current environment, where family doctors are under such pressure.

The crisis in general practice needs to be addressed, he stressed.

