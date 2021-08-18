| 11.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Morale-crushing’ and 100-hour weeks - why Irish doctors are quitting ‘workhouse’ HSE in record numbers for positions abroad

Dr Shane Broderick of Co Mayo is developing his expertise as he works in Australia&rsquo;s well-funded healthcare system Expand
Dr Laura Walsh of Westport, Co Mayo, is leaving for Australia and may not come back Expand

Close

Dr Shane Broderick of Co Mayo is developing his expertise as he works in Australia&rsquo;s well-funded healthcare system

Dr Shane Broderick of Co Mayo is developing his expertise as he works in Australia’s well-funded healthcare system

Dr Laura Walsh of Westport, Co Mayo, is leaving for Australia and may not come back

Dr Laura Walsh of Westport, Co Mayo, is leaving for Australia and may not come back

/

Dr Shane Broderick of Co Mayo is developing his expertise as he works in Australia’s well-funded healthcare system

Eavan Murray

After a year of working on the frontline, Dr Laura Walsh is leaving Ireland. “It’s very hard to imagine ever coming back,” she said.

Irish-trained doctors are emigrating in record numbers due to the strain of working under the HSE system.

Australia is the primary beneficiary of the sustained exodus, which is having a detrimental effect on the Irish health system.

Related topics

More On Mayo news

Most Watched

Privacy