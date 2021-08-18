‘Morale-crushing’ and 100-hour weeks - why Irish doctors are quitting ‘workhouse’ HSE in record numbers for positions abroad

After a year of working on the frontline, Dr Laura Walsh is leaving Ireland. “It’s very hard to imagine ever coming back,” she said.

Irish-trained doctors are emigrating in record numbers due to the strain of working under the HSE system.

Australia is the primary beneficiary of the sustained exodus, which is having a detrimental effect on the Irish health system.

Dr Walsh (26), from Westport, Co Mayo, will take a post in Victoria in the coming weeks.

She recently finished her intern year with a three-month rotation in Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Her experience there has caused her to question the direction of her career.

She fears the Irish health system is broken and unfixable.

“Obviously with Covid and then the IT hack it was going to be tough,” she said, referring to the cyber attack on the HSE in May.

“I really love being a doctor, but I definitely feel we were treated poorly.

“Some people try and make you feel a bit guilty for deciding to go, but I have done my time and we put in a hell of a year.

“We did 24-hour shifts up to four times a week. I was doing 100-hour weeks.”

The exhaustion of working long hours took a heavy toll on Dr Walsh’s well-being.

“After a 24-hour shift you’re just a shell of a person at the end,” she said.

“You finish at 9am after having done 24 hours, and it wouldn’t be uncommon to be asked to finish up a few bits and do a few discharges – on hour 25. You have that day off and then you’re back in at 7am the next morning.

“You couldn’t have any kind of a personal life. I don’t think I ate anything that wasn’t from the hospital canteen for three months because you just live there.

“You know your first year is going to be a tough learning curve, but I have had jobs where I felt respected. I started in Kerry for six months and it was great.”

Read More

Trauma physician Dr Shane Broderick, who is also from Co Mayo, is undertaking a fellowship in the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne.

He moved to Australia last November with his wife and two young children.

He hopes ultimately to return to Ireland, but acknowledged the difficulties experienced by his junior colleagues.

“The system is hard in Ireland, there’s no doubt about it,” he said.

“We’re really starved of doctors on the frontline. Waiting lists are soaring and one in five consultant posts aren’t filled.

“It’s crushing from a morale point of view. I saw the first and second waves of Covid at home.

“Sometimes the easiest option is to leave. I left for different reasons.

“I had an opportunity to pursue a unique fellowship in the biggest trauma centre in Australasia.

“The way medicine is practised in the developed world is quite similar. By and large it doesn’t change, but it’s the workhorse infrastructure be- hind it that makes a big, big difference.”

Dr Broderick worked for years at the A&E in the Mater Hospital in Dublin.

“We had seen big incidents at the Mater and we saw fabulous resuscitations,” he said.

“The Mater is very similar to the Alfred, but the Alfred is just a juggernaut when it comes to resources.

“It’s in a completely different league. It’s where we aspire to be, and that’s ultimately why I’m here in Australia.

“The Victorian state trauma system that’s in place here in Melbourne has been in existence for the last 20 years and they have seen a significant reduction in preventable death and disability.

“The system that is proposed for Ireland is the same inclusive system.

“So that’s why I have come here to learn how it’s done from the inside out and then bring those skills home.”

Read More



