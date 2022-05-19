Monkeypox virus is spreading abroad – how concerned should we be?

Health services in Ireland are preparing for the possible arrival in Ireland of the monkeypox virus.

No known case has been detected here so far but a multidisciplinary incident team has been set up by the HSE.

It follows the biggest ever outbreak, with seven known cases in the UK. The disease has also emerged in Portugal.

What do we know about the virus and how concerned should we be? Here are some key questions answered:

What is the monkeypox virus?

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) said monkeypox is a rare disease that is caused by infection with monkeypox virus.

It occurs primarily in remote parts of Central and West Africa.

There are two types of monkeypox: West African monkeypox and Congo Basin monkeypox.

It points out the Congo Basin type is more severe, but only the milder, West African type has been spread to countries outside Africa.

“Most cases of monkeypox occur when people have very close contact with infected animals or from eating infected bushmeat," the HPSC said.

“Infection can be spread from person to person through contact with bodily fluids and skin lesions of a monkeypox case.

“Monkeypox is not very infectious – it takes close physical contact to spread between people.

“Contact with close family members or sexual contact poses the biggest risks of person-to-person spread. The risk of spread within the community, in general, is very low,” added Ireland’s disease watchdog.

The virus was first discovered in the 1950s and was first identified in humans in the 1970s.

How many cases have been found in the UK and Portugal so far?

There are around seven known cases in the UK.

The UK Health Security Agency said a cluster of four cases had been reported in England and they were not linked to the three other cases.

Six of these are in London and one is in the north-east, with patients either self-isolating at home or being treated in specialist infectious disease wards.

Previous cases in the UK were linked to travel to other parts of the world where it is more prevalent, particularly West Africa.

However, there is now evidence the virus is spreading in the community, as none of the four most recent patients were linked to the other cases. Nor had they travelled recently.

The first UK case was identified in London on May 7 in a patient who had recently returned from Nigeria.

Health officials do not know how the latest four patients caught the virus but are investigating whether it can be passed via sexual intercourse, something that has never been described before for this pathogen.

All four of the most recent cases in the UK were men in the LGBTQ+ community and health officials are now urging this group to be particularly aware of “any unusual rashes or lesions on any part of their body, especially their genitalia, and to contact a sexual health service if they have concerns”.

On May 18, the directorate-general for health in Portugal reported five confirmed cases and more than 20 suspected cases of monkeypox in Portugal this month.

All suspected and confirmed cases are reported in men, in the Lisbon and Tagus Valley region.

How is it spread?

Unlike Covid-19, it does not spread easily through a population. Close contact is needed. Transmission from one person to another involves large exhaled droplets and skin-to-skin contact with open sores.

It can also be caught from eating or touching infected animals.

It has emerged recently that it is possible the virus is also passed during sexual activity and this was not previously noted.

How would I know I had monkeypox?

Initial symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

It also produces a distinctive rash, which often starts on the face before spreading across the body, including the genitals.

The rash changes and goes through different stages, and can look like chickenpox or syphilis, before finally forming a scab, which later falls off.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says that symptoms can be mild or severe, and lesions can be very itchy or painful.

The HPSC said a rash – which starts out on the face and spreads to the mouth, as raised red spots that quickly develop into little blisters – typically develops within one to three days of fever onset.

Following sexual contact, the rash can also be found initially in the anogenital areas.

The rash goes through different stages before finally forming scabs which later fall off.

How dangerous is it?

The HPSC said monkeypox infection is usually a self-limiting illness and most people recover within weeks, although severe illness can occur in people with very weak immune systems, and in very small babies.

“There is no medicine that can cure monkeypox. Treatment of monkeypox is mainly supportive,” it said.

“This involves treating any uncomfortable symptoms, such as pain or itch, that occur, keeping the patient warm, comfortable and relaxed, and making sure they get plenty of fluids. This allows the patient’s own body defences to fight the infection.”

Why is there concern for gay and bisexual men?

Although the risk of spread in the wider community is low, the most recent cases among gay and bisexual communities in the UK suggests there may be a higher risk in this group, said the HPSC.

“As the virus spreads through close contact, the HSE is advising those who self-identify as gbMSM (gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men) – especially if having travelled to London and the UK or Portugal in the last month – to be alert to any unusual rashes or vesicular lesions on any part of their (or their partners’) body, especially their genitalia.

“If they do notice any such changes, they should contact their general practitioner or local STI clinic for advice. A list of public STI services is available on the HSE’s Sexual Wellbeing website.”