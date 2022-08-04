The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 97 confirmed cases of monkeypox since the outbreak began in Ireland at the end of May.

The infection is usually a “self-limiting illness”, meaning it tends to go away on its own, and most people recover within weeks, without needing specific treatment.

However, severe illness can occur in people with very weak immune systems, in pregnant women and in very small babies.

For each case notified in Ireland, HSE public health teams are following up close contacts of people while they were infectious.

The cases in Ireland are part of an ongoing multi-country outbreak of monkeypox consisting of more than 25,000 confirmed cases of the virus in Europe, North America and many other countries worldwide.

Many countries, including Ireland, have reported that the cases are predominantly, but not exclusively, in men who self-identify as gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men (gbMSM).

Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the multi-country outbreak of monkeypox as a public health emergency of international concern.

This declaration comes with recommendations for countries with cases of monkeypox, like Ireland, to strengthen their public health and clinical responses to stop transmission and emphasises the importance of engagement with affected communities.

Monkeypox spreads through close contact, including contact with the skin rash of someone with the virus. People who closely interact with someone who is infectious are at greater risk for infection, including household members, sexual partners and healthcare workers. The risk of spread within the community in general, is very low.

Symptoms of the virus include an itchy rash, fever, headaches, muscle and back aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

The smallpox vaccine is being used to tackle the outbreak in Ireland, however, the vaccination of at-risk groups is being hampered by what the HSE has called “limited and low” supplies of the smallpox vaccine.

Independent.ie understands that the HSE has in the region of 1,000 to 2,000 doses of the drug MVA-BN and efforts are under way to get more supplies through the same European Union procurement methods used for the Covid-19 vaccine.

Due to the limited supply of the vaccine, it has up until now been offering vaccines only to close contacts after a risk assessment, and also to some healthcare workers who may be at risk of exposure through their work.

“The HSE is now working to implement the Niac advice, in consultation with stakeholders, and is putting plans in place to identify those most at risk and the best way to use our supply of vaccines,” a HSE spokesperson confirmed this week.

“Our aim is to ensure people at risk are offered a vaccine at the earliest opportunity, and that we provide the best public health protection with the supplies available. Ireland, along with other EU countries, is actively exploring options to increase our medium- to long-term supply of vaccines.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne programme, the WHO’s Dr Margaret Harris said it’s recommending that vaccines should be given to “at-risk” people, such as close contacts of confirmed cases and healthcare works who are providing care to people from at-risk groups.

Dr Harris said members of the gay community have led the public health response to the outbreak, by sharing information about the virus.

“The communication we’re seeing is just so outstandingly good. So much better, I have to admit, than what we generally produce. We are in awe and back in the day in Australia when I was a very young doctor, it was the same community who took the lead and were able to shutdown HIV and bring it under control through community engagement and behaviour change. So, really this is a community we should admire. They have minimised the risk, they have raised the alert by letting us know what is going on,” she said.

“For someone who knows or thinks they’re at risk, or knows or thinks they’ve been in contact, reducing or limiting their partners will make a huge difference.”

Dr Harris added that the public health messaging is most effective when it comes from the affected communities.

“It must come from who is affected to who is likely to be affected. When it comes from global bodies it doesn’t mean much. It means much, much more if it’s coming from within the group that are currently most affected,” she said.