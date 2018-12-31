Health Minister Simon Harris said he is satisfied that the estimated 165 GPs who signed up to provide abortion services are enough to meet demand.

'Momentous' day for Irish women - Harris satisfied enough GPs signed up to meet demand for abortion services

Describing tomorrow as a “momentous” day for Irish women, Minister Harris believes 80pc of all terminations will take place in local communities.

Speaking to members of the media this morning, he said a new helpline which opens from midnight tonight will be adequately staffed and that services would be “so much better” than what’s currently available to women.

"Up until today, their options have been to travel or to go onto the internet for information - all that changes from tomorrow.

"There’s a health plan available, staffed by councillors and nurses where women can reach out and get advice on all of their options, including abortion services.

"This is a very significant day for women’s health. It will take time for our services to fully evolve and embed, but what I can say to women across this country is that services on offer tomorrow will be so much better than what we have in this country today.

"We will refer people to Myoptions.ie which is a new website and also a 24/7 helpline available from tomorrow.

"I think it’s momentous that women will no longer have to travel abroad to avail of services."

Online Editors