Moderna’s skin cancer therapy receives breakthrough tag after promising study results

Moderna Inc has said its experimental personalised mRNA skin cancer vaccine in combination with Merck drug Keytruda has received breakthrough therapy designation from US regulators as an additional treatment for high risk patients.

The breakthrough tag is granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) based on data from a mid-stage study of the drug that showed the therapy reduced risk of skin cancer's recurrence or death by 44pc compared with Keytruda alone. Shares of Moderna rose 2.5pc to $164 after the market.

The FDA's breakthrough therapy designation is granted to expedite the development and review of drugs that are intended to treat a serious condition.

The companies said they plan to initiate a late-stage study in adjuvant treatment of melanoma in 2023.

"For the first time ever, we have evidence that it’s possible to develop a functional immune response that can treat patients’ cancer from a randomized controlled trial,” says Dr. Stephen Hoge, president of Moderna, said in an interview in Time in late 2022.

“We’re not there yet, and there is more work to do to figure out if we can push the 44pc reduction even further.

"But I do think this is a transformational moment for the field [of cancer treatment], for the company, and, we hope, for patients. We had a lot of success going after viruses, but nobody has ever demonstrated that mRNA vaccines could work in a randomized controlled trial in cancer. We are starting to show with data that they absolutely can, and that they can have a bigger impact in other fields than the one for which they became famous,” Mr Hoge said.



