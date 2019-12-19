Mix-up of smear results a 'remarkable coincidence'

The problems arose in the review of the tests of 1,038 women by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG).

It was asked to re-examine 1,659 slides of women who developed cancer after being through the screening process.

The RCOG reviewers who were before the committee yesterday strongly defended their report after it was criticised by Ms Walsh.

They found in the case of 159 women a different test result could have prevented the cancer or picked it up earlier.

During the review, Ms Phelan and Ms Walsh had their slides mixed up.

The committee heard temporary labels were taken off and put back on following completion of the review after slides had been put into their boxes and sealed.

There was a request to remove some material used to anonymise the slides, and in the process of removing that, some original labels were removed and in the case of four slides, the issue arose. Labour TD Alan Kelly queried how the RCOG panel and HSE could be confident mistakes were not made after Ms Walsh received two separate smear results.

In relation to the Walsh issue, Mr Kelly said: "If she hadn't come back, she wouldn't have gotten a second report, only she knew what she was talking about and that there was a problem. So if that's one case, how can you say there isn't others?

"The idea that three slides get mislabelled, two of them happen to be those two ladies, Vicky Phelan and Lorraine Walsh, their labels were taken off, and Vicky's put on Lorraine's and vice versa - how can that happen?

"To those two women? Two of 1,038?

"It is amazing the two people who are best-known in the country in relation to this have their slides mixed up, that appears to be a remarkable coincidence."

Prof Henry Kitchener, the RCOG's lead assessor said: "With reference to correct an error, we'd always work to see any similar error hadn't happened in any other case and we're confident in the final analysis that every woman has received open disclosure of her review.

"It is a remarkable coincidence, but as I've said, this labelling issue took place following completion of review and therefore had no impact on the actual conduct of the slide review."

Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health Dr Tony Holohan said the mislabelling "is surprising, but my understanding is the identity of any individuals were not known".

The committee also heard politicians are worried that patient advocate Ms Walsh felt bullied during the process.

Ms Walsh told the committee earlier this week that her own experience has not been reassuring in seeking the truth in relation to the RCOG, and she, along with patient advocate Stephen Teap, has no confidence in the review.

The committee was told that HPV testing of smear slides will be introduced early next year and this will reduce the chance of error or abnormal cells being missed.

But there will always be limitations to screening.

Irish Independent