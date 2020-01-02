Miracle New Year delivery as identical triplets born in Dublin

The new decade and New Year kicked off with a phenomenon which could be as unlikely as one in 200 million, as identical triplets were born in Dublin.

Annmarie Byrne-Ryan and David Ryan became parents to the three genetic miracles after Annmarie gave birth to all boys in the Rotunda Hospital at around midday yesterday.

While the exact infrequency of an event like this is unknown, estimations among experts vary from 1,000,000/1 to 200,000,000/1.

What is even more spectacular about the boys, who have yet to be named, is that both multiplicity in births, and the likelihood of having identical children is drastically increased with fertility treatment, but their conception was unaided.

Annmarie, who is originally from Swords, said that her pregnancy was completely unexpected.

"It was very much a shock," she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

"Because it wasn't planned. We got married at the end of April and went on honeymoon to Dubrovnik in May, and where most people come back with fridge magnets, myself and David brought home triplets!

"So we were in shock about that and we didn’t even know we were having them obviously until I had a bit of a bleed nine or ten weeks in and we came into the hospital and we found out then.

"Then it was even more of a shock to find out they were identical."

The triplets are expected to spend around two or three weeks in nursery before the parents can take them home.

In the meantime, Annmarie, who said she was "a little bit tired", is yet to hold all three together.

"They're doing well. I’ve yet to see all three together," she said.

"(I'm in) a little bit of pain, but no I’m okay, I’m just relieved they’re here, they’re healthy and all is good at the moment anyway, thank God."

"David’s been up and down, back and forward to the NICU ward taking loads of pictures, keeping me updated. So I’m anxious myself to get down to see them.

In total, there were 23 babies born at the Rotunda yesterday, including Patience Setuke's new daughter Victoria Setuke, who was the first baby born in the 2020s. Victoria was born at 12.12am, weighing in at a healthy 7lb 12oz.

Online Editors