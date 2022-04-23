The Minister for Older People has said it is not acceptable that palliative care cannot be provided for some terminally ill patients at the "most vulnerable point in their dying days".

Mary Butler said she was concerned at news from her constituency of Waterford that some terminally ill patients cannot currently receive end of life care due to a "staffing crisis", as outlined in an internal memo which was reported today.

Ms Butler said the crisis is affecting palliative care provided to people who wish to die at home in Waterford and south Kilkenny, with a number of staff out due to coronavirus and other illnesses, causing a shortage in palliative community care staff.

"Many older people want to die at home and it is absolutely essential that all care and support can be provided for the most vulnerable in their dying days," she told Independent.ie.

HSE officials held a meeting today to discuss the situation after the news emerged. Ms Butler said the shortage affects HSE staff who provide community home care in the daytime and overnight, adding that a separate palliative care service in University Hospital Waterford has remained unaffected.

Staff at University Hospital were informed in recent days that its palliative care team can accept referrals for "actively dying patients" only.

The HSE confirmed there is a temporary shortage of specialist nursing staff within the care team which arose nine days ago and which it believes will be resolved within the next week.

Sinn Féin health spokesman David Culliane - also a Waterford TD - said there needs to be "absolute coordination" between hospital and regional HSE management to provide the service. "Noody can be sitting back waiting for things to return to normal next week when patients are getting turned away [from getting care], it needs to be all hands on deck to make sure all services resume,” he said.

Ms Butler said that when there were staffing shortages in nursing homes during the height of the pandemic, greater coordination did happen.

"I do believe this is a time of crisis where if someone is dying and they need palliative care, we have to look at some kind of service level agreement that support can be provided,” she said.

She said will be be discussing the issue with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, who has responsibility for palliative care, and added that €10m had been recently invested in the sector by her Government colleague, along with €200,000 into Waterford.

The original internal email sent to staff at UHW offered an apology for the sudden drop in the service.

"Due to the staffing crisis in Waterford Community Palliative Care Service, we can only accept referrals for actively dying patients," it said.

"I am acutely aware that we're still actively dealing with Covid," Ms Butler said.

"We've still a long way to go in relation to Covid and we have to be conscious of that. We still have a lot of staff out sick because of Covid and we're still battling this pandemic, especially in healthcare settings.

"But we do have to make sure that the most vulnerable in their dying days get the support that they need."

She added that Waterford has the highest 14-day incidence rates of PCR confirmed cases at present of just over 650 per 100,000 population by county testing positive.

Patients who are in the care of different medical departments may be referred to the palliative care team when diagnosed with a terminal illness.

According to the HSE, palliative care can be provided "at any stage" in a person's illness and doesn't have to be at the end of a person's life.

End of life care can often begin several months before a person dies however, medical sources said 'actively dying' refers to what may be only a handful of days before a person passes.

The email's writer then directed recipients to contact certain staff directly to discuss referrals. "We apologise for this change in our service and I will be in contact as soon as this crisis is averted,” they wrote.

A spokeswoman for HSE South East Community Healthcare (SECH) said the group "wishes to advise, with regret, that there was a temporary reduction in specialist nursing staff" within Waterford's palliative care team due to "unforeseen and unavoidable" circumstances.

She added: "It is anticipated that services within this team will return to normal levels within the next week. In the interim access to the service will be prioritised based on clinical need.

"All available supports and services are and will continue to be offered to patients and their families."

She said that palliative advice and support remains available to healthcare professionals with the aim of supporting the management of palliative care patients outside of the acute hospital setting.