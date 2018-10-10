Mind yourself: SpunOut.ie to host fundraising lunch for Mental Health Day

YOUTH information website SpunOut.ie is hosting its first ever fundraising lunch to celebrate World Mental Health Day, which takes place today.

Athlete and author David Gillick will be among those speaking at the event this Friday in the Shelbourne Hotel.

The services of the information website - which is created by young people for young people - are accessed by some 140,000 users each month, giving them information, tools, resources and opportunities to assist informed decision-making and to support positive change in our own lives and in our communities.

Pictured are Karen White Director Public Policy Twitter, Arlene Regan Marketing Manager Independent.ie, Ronan Costello Public Policy Twitter and Ian Power Executive Director of SpunOut.ie on World Mental Health Day in advance of this Friday’s luncheon to raise funds for SpunOut.ie Ireland’s youth information website supporting over 100,000 young people each month. The lunch is sponsored by Twitter and supported by Independent News & Media.

Mental Health Week in Ireland takes place between October 7th and 13th, and is marked by a series of events throughout the country.

