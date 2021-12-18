| 4.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

exclusive Mike Ryan: ‘Irish socialising levels are perfect breeding ground for Omicron’

Lockdown threat is real, says WHO’s Mike Ryan 

WHO Covid chief Dr Mike Ryan said even if Omicron turns out to be less severe, the sheer wave of cases may result in us having a really difficult time. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/Getty Expand

Close

WHO Covid chief Dr Mike Ryan said even if Omicron turns out to be less severe, the sheer wave of cases may result in us having a really difficult time. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/Getty

WHO Covid chief Dr Mike Ryan said even if Omicron turns out to be less severe, the sheer wave of cases may result in us having a really difficult time. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/Getty

WHO Covid chief Dr Mike Ryan said even if Omicron turns out to be less severe, the sheer wave of cases may result in us having a really difficult time. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/Getty

Catherine Fegan

The threat of lockdown is not over as the rapidly spreading Omicron variant risks crippling the health system here, Dr Mike Ryan, the head of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme, has warned.

Describing current rates of socialising and mixing in Ireland as being back to “pre-pandemic” levels, he said the highly transmissible Omicron variant would “exploit that opportunity” and added that the sheer wave of numbers it will drive into hospitals will place the health system under extreme pressure.

Related topics

More On World Health Organization

Most Watched

Privacy