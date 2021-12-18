The threat of lockdown is not over as the rapidly spreading Omicron variant risks crippling the health system here, Dr Mike Ryan, the head of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme, has warned.

Describing current rates of socialising and mixing in Ireland as being back to “pre-pandemic” levels, he said the highly transmissible Omicron variant would “exploit that opportunity” and added that the sheer wave of numbers it will drive into hospitals will place the health system under extreme pressure.

Referring to previous measures taken by the Government, including 5km local travel restrictions and lockdowns, Dr Ryan told the Irish Independent: “No one wants that, but at the same time the Government may end up in the land of no choices if the health system starts to come under pressure. Time is precious.

“The reality is, yes, you could say, let’s have Christmas and deal with the problem afterward. That didn’t work out very well last year for a lot of countries.

“It’s like everything – I’m going to be fit and lose weight and be a healthier person next year. I can afford to say that, maybe I can’t.

“We all do that. We put things off until they are more palatable, we put things off until they are more acceptable. Individuals do it, families do it, governments do it. It’s a fact of life.”

Dr Ryan said that while the science of what is happening is clear, the Government has a lot of unpalatable choices to make in deciding how to respond to the current threat.

“The epidemiological realities we are facing are pretty stark right now,” he said.

“Scientifically, we can say what we need to do from a risk-reduction point of view to minimise the impact of the Omicron wave, but that’s not policy.

“Policy is the Government looking at that and then looking at the trade-offs – the economic trade-offs, the social trade-offs.

“I think it’s a tough choice right now. I don’t envy policymakers today in Europe, in the northern hemisphere, a couple of weeks before Christmas.

“I can’t tell you what a government should do, but every day that you don’t suppress transmission, or don’t try and find a way of breaking chains of transmission, the likelihood of Omicron becoming very dominant very quickly and generating pressure on the health system will grow.”

Dr Ryan was speaking this week as the World Health Organisation received news that the UK had recorded its highest number of daily coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic – 78,610 infections. The figure was 10,000 more than the previous high reported last January.

“At the moment in London, the doubling rate is less than two days,” he said.

“Which means 100,000 cases a day is 200,000 in two days. But it’s 400,000 in four days’ time, it’s 800,000 in six days’ time, it’s 1.6 million in eight days or nine days. That’s the level of growth this virus has.

“So even if the vast majority of cases are mild, even a small proportion of those cases being severe is going to put huge pressure on the health system – that’s the issue.

“It’s not about protecting ourselves and saying, ‘I’ve been vaccinated, I am a young person, this Omicron looks like it’s not as severe as the others so I’m grand.’

“It’s not about you. It’s about the person sitting next to you who is 85 years old, it’s about the immuno-compromised person on cancer therapy.

“It’s about a pregnant woman. It’s about others and whether we are in a position to ensure we can suppress transmission enough so that if those people do get sick, they will get good care and they will get life-saving care.

“We don’t want a spectre of our ICUs filling up and our healthcare workers under pressure, but yes, it is possible that happens.”

The impact of pre-Christmas socialising and activity, in particular meet-ups in bars and restaurants and swarms of people in shops, provides the “perfect set-up for Omicron”, Dr Ryan said.

“Certainly, in places like Ireland and the UK, social mixing and movement were back to pre-pandemic levels going back to the summer right up to now,” he said.

“The difficulty is that people are facing the reality of a highly transmissible variant which will just exploit that opportunity. It’s a perfect set-up for Omicron.

“Even if the Omicron variant turns out not to be as severe in the individual patient, the sheer wave of numbers in patients may result in us having a really difficult time, particularly in health service delivery, in terms of managing severe patients in a hospital setting. That’s our real worry.”

As governments across Europe weigh up their options ahead of Christmas, Dr Ryan said individuals, although weary two years into the pandemic, have the power to take action themselves.

This involves reducing contacts, mask-wearing and hand-washing, as well as availing of vaccines and booster doses.

“Society can choose to do things itself or it can be pushed into doing it by a government,” Dr Ryan said.

“So, there are two choices here – there is the individual’s choice over the holiday period to minimise the risk to themselves and others, and there is the government policy around restricting that, and finding that balance is the hard part now. Because nobody wants another lockdown, another 5km restriction on everyone, nobody wants that.”

It is expected the Omicron variant will “most likely” replace Delta as the most dominant. The new variant is already present in 77 countries after its first detection last month, evidence of just how fast it can spread.

“What we have seen, certainly in the UK and specifically in London, is a very rapid process where Omicron is replacing Delta,” Dr Ryan said.

“The question is for how long will they co-circulate? Will Delta offer any kind of a bulwark against Omicron taking over?

“My own suspicion is that Omicron will become the dominant variant very, very quickly across the northern hemisphere for sure, given the transmission patterns we have seen.

“The ability of a virus to take over is not just dependent on the virus, it’s dependent on the opportunities we offer the virus to transmit.

“Right now, in the northern hemisphere, it’s winter.

“People have gone inside, most governments have released all restrictions on social mixing and gathering.

“People themselves have let their guards down because they are exhausted after two years.

“They want to see their family, they want to host that dinner party, they want to have that christening.

“There is that natural human need to mix.”

On the question of how robust current vaccines are against the new variant, Dr Ryan said much was still unknown – and that ultimately second- and third-generation vaccines that provide “broader protection” will have to be developed.

“We will know very soon whether or not the vaccine is providing protection against severe disease and hospitalisation from the Omicron variant,” he said.

“Some of the data from South Africa points towards that, but I wouldn’t like to base any decision right now on any of the data we currently have.

“As I speak, there are 1,300 scientists online, from all over the world, who are discussing a lot of fairly esoteric stuff in terms of vaccine protection and the studies that need to be done.

“They are discussing if we need to change the vaccines down the line or develop second- and third-generation vaccines that provide longer and broader protection.”

As the Omicron wave takes hold, Dr Ryan said that identifying and targeting the unvaccinated, even in a country with a high vaccine uptake, was key.

“Even in a country with high vaccination rates, there are missed groups,” he said.

“We need to go out and look at who over the age of 55 is not vaccinated? Who with an underlying condition is not vaccinated?

“I know there are people out there who for whatever reasons haven’t had access to a vaccine – the vaccine hasn’t come close enough to them, they have hesitancy issues.

“There needs to be a massive effort to find the most vulnerable and ensure that every vulnerable person in Ireland has a full primary course of vaccination and a booster vaccination if it’s their time. That is crucial.

“We need to protect people in long-term care facilities and we need to make sure that every country, including Ireland, has planned for a surge in demand on the health system.”