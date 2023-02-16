Midwest only region to get no new acute beds in 2023 despite worst overcrowding levels, says TD

UL Hospitals Group will be the only hospital group in the country not to receive new acute beds this year despite consistently having the worst overcrowding.

No new acute beds will be opened in the Midwest Region in 2023, according to figures newly-released by the HSE's Acute Operations department to Independent TD Michael McNamara.

In response to parliamentary questions from Deputy McNamara, the HSE's Acute Operations department said none of the six hospitals in the UL Hospitals Group will receive any of the 209 acute beds scheduled to be opened this year.

“It’s clear that the chronic underinvestment in acute services in the Midwest will continue through 2023. The fact that the UL Hospitals Group is the only group in the country not to benefit from new acute beds is an affront to the people of Clare, Limerick, and North Tipperary.

“One year on from the news that no new acute beds would be opened within the UL Hospitals Group in 2022, we learn that the Midwest is once again missing from the list of regions to benefit from such investment in 2023,” Deputy McNamara said.

“This follows on from the revelation that just seven full-time positions were created at UHL, the most overcrowded hospital in the State for the past seven years, and only 61 full-time positions were filled in the UL Hospitals Group in 2022, the smallest increase in any region of the State”.

This comes ahead of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s visit to UHL on Friday, during a trip to the Midwest in which he will meet with members of the Midwest Hospital Campaign.

The group organised a protest at which 11,000 people called on the HSE to reopen the emergency departments of hospitals in the midwest to alleviate the pressure on UHL. Weeks after the protest, the HSE confirmed that St John’s Hospital in Limerick and Nenagh Hospital would open once again for some A&E patients.

Meanwhile, Deputy McNamara said that he has asked Mr Varadkar to include Ennis Hospital on his itinerary during his visit to the region.

“It’s necessary the Taoiseach visits our Model 2 Hospitals to get a better understanding of their underutilisation and their capacity to contribute to reducing overcrowding at UHL. The people of the Midwest cannot afford another year of negligible investment in healthcare services in this region, which will result in a repeat of dangerous levels of overcrowding next winter.

“Increasing bed capacity and expanding services at our Model 2 hospitals, while not a panacea, must be part of the solution as failure to do so will lead to a continuation of crippling overcrowding at Dooradoyle and even longer waiting lists,” Deputy McNamara said.