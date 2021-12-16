Taoiseach Micheál Martin attends an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels. Picture: Reuters

There is a “very significant wave” of the Omicron wave coming, according to Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

He was speaking as the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is set to meet later amid fears of new restrictions ahead of Christmas.

The Taoiseach has said that Nphet is “very concerned” at Omicron and that the speed of the variant’s transmission is a “big issue” for public health.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar indicated yesterday that he expects Nphet to make recommendations around socialising, close contacts and international travel.

“We’ve learned a lot from this pandemic, we’re in a very different phase, a very significant wave coming. I think we have to be intelligent in terms of how we combat that,” Michéal Martin said in Brussels.

He said that the booster, as well as testing and reducing socialisation will form some of the “pillars” in fighting Omicron.

Ahead of Nphet’s meeting later today, he said that the speed at which the variant transmits is of big concern.

“Suffice to say, they are very concerned. Public health officials across Europe, across Ireland, are very concerned at how fast this variant spreads, that’s the big issue for them,” he said.

Mr Martin added that the variant is “spreading very, very fast in the UK.”

“The strength in Ireland is the fact that we had such high participation in the first and second dose of the vaccine.”

He said that he is more “hopeful” for 2022 due to anti-virals coming on to the Irish market.

Independent.ie reported previously how “game-changing” pills could be delivered as soon as next month.

“I think this is another plus, another positive for 2022, which is why I am more hopeful for the next 12 months,” he said.

“The antivirals will be a significant help in terms of prevention of severe illness.”

He said that the EU Commission is looking at working with pharmaceutical companies for an Omicron specific vaccine: “that’s on the cards, that’s on the agenda”.