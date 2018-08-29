Mental health treatment by Skype scheme to tackle crisis

A radical plan to have consultant psychiatry delivered via video calls has been proposed as a way to tackle the crisis in mental health services.

The current goal to have a consultant psychiatrist in every A&E and mental health unit 24/7 is "impossible" according to the minister with responsibility for mental health, Jim Daly.

A severe national recruitment and retention crisis has seen several areas struggle to appoint a consultant psychiatrist, leading to an increase in waiting lists for services nationally, including for children and teenagers.

In a bid to address the issue the department has mooted an online or 'tele-psychiatry' service to allow consultants to assess, diagnose, prescribe and admit patients if necessary.

The move will not reduce the number of vacant positions that need to be filled but it is hoped it will ease recruitment blockages as people will have the capacity to work from home or to work more flexible contracts.

The minister also hopes people who are taking career breaks will be enticed to return to the health service.

The roll-out has not yet been given a timeline or costed but the minister said the outlay will be minimal in contrast with the savings his officials project.

The technology cost is on the lower end of the scale he said, with a machine with a screen and a high-grade camera costing around €2,500 per unit.

"The [mental health] budget is ballooning but we are not getting the results," he said, noting that radical change is needed.

"What I'm trying to do is look at delivering it online. You could have a consultant psychiatrist on duty in Tipperary covering Nenagh General and Clonmel with the online facility for a period of time.

"You don't need a consultant psychiatrists sitting in A&E 24/7 waiting for a patient to come in," he added.

Providing services remotely would make for a more efficient and effective use of resources, the minister said.

Any introduction of digital- based health provision is likely to prove divisive among health professionals and push-back is expected from some quarters with a national conference due to take place in Dublin in September with clinical leads from around the country and senior figures in the HSE.

"Of course there will be push-back, change is always difficult. This is something I have to get buy-in on from people on the ground and the practitioners," said Mr Daly.

Sláintecare, the cross-party plan to overhaul the health service, sets out a €1bn investment in e-health to move towards digital filing systems and record-keeping but this would be a separate scheme which will be first rolled out on a pilot basis before being brought into effect nationwide.

Issues such as patient resistance to dealing with a doctor remotely, particularly in the case of older or less tech-savvy people, will be teased out and have been dealt with successfully in the US and other countries where similar services have been used, the Fine Gael TD said.

"It's not going to be a silver bullet, it's merely there to complement and enhance the services that are there," he said.

Talk therapy and other services are also set to be made available through similar technology.

Irish Independent