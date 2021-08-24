Mental health services ‘at breaking point’ as pandemic exposes system, consultants warn

MENTAL health services are at breaking point, with some emergency departments seeing an eight-fold increase in the number of patients presenting in psychiatric distress, hospital consultants have warned.

The crisis is particularly seen in young people, yet one in five approved consultant psychiatry posts across the country are vacant or only filled on a temporary basis.

The stark picture was outlined today in a pre-Budget submission on mental health services from the Irish Hospital Consultants Association.

Prof Anne Doherty, consultant liaison psychiatrist, said: “The pandemic has completely exposed the cracks across our public hospital system, including in our mental health services.

“The combination of gaping mental health capacity deficits, with significantly increased demand for treatment of mental illnesses impacted by Covid-19 is stretching our acute services to breaking point.

“It has focused our attention on the urgent need to dedicate specific funding and resources to mental health, anticipating the wider impact of the pandemic on our population.”

The submission said there is now an opportunity to ensure that the mental health services are able to provide for ongoing increasing demand.

It warned that providing psychiatric care to patients while living alongside Covid-19 has and will continue to present significant challenges because of the overwhelming capacity deficits that have existed for more than a decade.

The doctors’ representative body said: “With record numbers of people on waiting lists to be assessed and treated by a hospital consultant, as well as unprecedented numbers of patients presenting to emergency departments for mental healthcare, the submission called for targeted funding, beds and staffing now to deliver timely access to quality care for all patients.

“While the 2021 mental health budget of €1,114.1m is 9pc above the equivalent 2009 expenditure level, given the population growth since then, the current mental health budget is actually €2,000 per 1,000 population below the spend 13 years ago.

“At 5.4pc of the overall health budget, the mental health budget in 2021 is also half the level of spending compared with other European neighbours and is low by international standards. Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden all spend approximately 11pc of government health spending on mental health, with France allocating 13pc.

“For Budget 2022, the IHCA urges the Government to increase capital expenditure for Ireland’s mental health services and for its allocation to be expedited to address the physical infrastructure deficits that have resulted from more than a decade of capital cuts and under-investment.”

It pointed out that with bed shortages and long waiting lists, the acute hospital system continues to feel the strain.

Ireland has the third lowest number of inpatient psychiatric care beds in the EU, at just 32.69 per 100,000 inhabitants - this is less than half the EU27 average of 73.12 beds per 100,000.

It added: “Yet more than one in eight inpatients spend six months or longer in an acute mental health bed, highlighting the lack of a suitable alternative placement for those with severe and enduring mental illness, who often have inappropriately long acute inpatient stays due to the lack of suitable step-down facilities.

“Consultants say that the provision of an additional 28 acute psychiatric beds as outlined in the HSE’s National Service Plan 2021, while welcome, will not address the enormous shortfall in our psychiatric bed capacity, which reduced by 68pc between 2004 and 2019.”

They suggest that an immediate increase of at least 300 acute adult psychiatric inpatient beds is required to meet recommended levels.

“In light of the pandemic and the challenges of infection control, the fact that the majority of mental health units are in dormitory style format is also a concern.

“The IHCA recommends a greater number of single occupancy rooms made available to reduce the risk of not just Covid-19, but any viral or contagious infection spreading between vulnerable patients.”