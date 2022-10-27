Menopause symptoms ‘drove one in five older doctors to consider early retirement’, says survey

A significant number of doctors who went through menopause said colleagues were dismissive of the symptoms. Stock photo

Less than 1pc of female doctors who have been through the menopause felt supported by their line manager – and the symptoms have driven one in five of them to consider early retirement, according to a survey of medics here.

A significant number of doctors also said colleagues were dismissive of their symptoms.

While a growing number of women in the general population now seek help for the menopause they may be unaware their female doctor is going through the same symptoms and suffering outdated attitudes in their workplace.

The survey, by the Medical Protection Society (MPS), which indemnifies doctors, revealed around 18pc of female doctors in Ireland are aged 46-55 – the age when the menopause is likely to occur.

Read More

Only 5pc of those questioned said they felt supported by their employer, 1pc by their line manager and 60pc by family and friends.

More than a quarter said colleagues were supportive but 8pc said fellow workers had been dismissive of their menopause symptoms.

Six in 10 said they did not know where to get workplace support for their symptoms and nearly one in five say they have considered early retirement because of the effect of symptoms on their wellbeing.

“The lack of sleep impacts on efficiency at work and particularly impacts doing on call,” one doctor said.

Another said: “The need to cover a 24-hour rota and lack of cover means no one can take time off unless a first-degree relatives dies. Lack of sleep two years ago really impacted me at work in the mornings but I still turned up.”

Reacting to the findings, Dr Gozie Offiah, MPS council member, said: “It is striking that while most doctors report feeling confident in supporting and managing patients who are impacted by menopause symptoms, so many female doctors do not feel well supported at work when they are affected by these symptoms themselves.

“I recognise menopause and the associated symptoms vary widely. However, clearly there are a significant number of female doctors who are suffering in silence and require more support during this phase of their life.

“Brain fog, forgetfulness, poor concentration and insomnia can make any job difficult, but particularly so in a challenging and complex environment like healthcare.

“Many female doctors tell us they are concerned about their symptoms impacting on their performance, or resulting in medico-legal issues. This causes additional stress.

“One doctor summed up her experience in our survey, saying menopause is like ‘falling off a cliff’.”

The MPS called for flexible working arrangements and for training of managers and senior leaders in the HSE and in private healthcare.

It said occupational health teams should be involved in planning and supporting clinicians going through the menopause.

The organisation also said primary care providers should, when hiring new team members, consider staff with menopause expertise as this will benefit patients, clinicians and practice staff.