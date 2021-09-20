Men who get infected with Covid-19 in Ireland are 1.5 times more likely to be hospitalised, admitted to intensive care or die than women who catch the virus, new research revealed today.

There is a strong evidence base to suggest that after infection with Covid-19 women may be better equipped to initially respond to the virus than men.

The findings emerged in research by University College Cork (UCC) and Technological University Dublin (TUDublin).

It also showed that people living in rural areas and residents in public housing were among the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, with both groups having higher rates of hospitalisations.

Commenting on the gender divide, which sees men worse affected than women, the research referred to a review of the sex and gender-related differences associated with Covid-19 outcomes in Europe which proposes numerous potential reasons for this relationship including lifestyle, health behaviours, psychological stress, and socioeconomic conditions.

Read More

In addition there are several sex-specific biological mechanisms modulating the course of disease, including hormone-regulated gene expression, innate and adaptive immune responses, and immune-aging.

Close to 50,000 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland's first two waves of the pandemic were analysed, with the study – published in Nature Specific Reports -creating the first socio-economic picture of who, and where in Ireland were the most impacted during the pandemic.

People living in rural areas and in regions with large levels of local authority houses are at higher risk of ending up in hospital if they catch the virus.

“While residents in categorically rural areas were associated with a higher likelihood of hospitalisation, the opposite was true for admission to intensive care. Urban dwellers were approximately 1.5 times more likely to require critical care.”

It said that urban living may be indicative of multiple individual or interacting factors including higher levels of deprivation, higher viral exposures – such as close contacts – due to increased household and/or local population density or compounded respiratory illnesses due to lower air quality in urban areas.

The study was funded by Science Foundation Ireland (SFI), and the researchers highlight how the findings will help provide robust evidence for development of increasingly targeted public-health recommendations.

Dr Jean Dwyer, environmental scientist in the School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences at University College Cork who is co-principal investigator of the study along with Dr Paul Hynds (TUDublin) said: “Monitoring the clinical outcomes of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 is vital to understand the epidemiological and healthcare burden of SARSCoV-2, to help prioritise high-risk cases in the short term, and perhaps more importantly, provide a robust evidence-base for future public health emergency planning.”

Read More



