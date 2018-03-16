Men are four times more likely to die by suicide than women and the highest risk group is among those aged 45-54, researchers have found.

Men four times more likely to die by suicide than women

Certain groups are more vulnerable including gay men, farmers, unemployed or people living in rural isolation.

The report from Men's Health Forum in Ireland and the HSE was launched by former Republic of Ireland international Jason McAteer. He has previously spoken out about his own struggle with depression and suicidal thoughts after retiring from the professional game.

Dr Noel Richardson, of the Institute of Technology Carlow and co-author of the report, said that particular risk factors which were identified include increased psychological distress among more marginalised groups of middle-aged men. It could be due to mid-life changes, decreasing life and career opportunities, unfulfilled aspirations and expectations and poorer physical health.

They may also find it difficult to cope with increasing pressures of middle age and rejection or isolation. He said: "The hope or expectation for finding a magic formula that will be the panacea for addressing the higher suicide rates among middle-aged men is not realistic."

Dr Richardson suggested the report's recommendations could provide a road map to address the issues and challenges that had been raised. "It behoves all stakeholders to mobilise the will and commitment to translate these [recommendations] into tangible outcomes," he added.

The report proposes more effective and gender-specific programmes, services, and resources that support the mental health and well-being of middle-aged men.

These recommendations cover six key areas: advocacy, connection, communication, education and training, stigma reduction and awareness, and support. It said that together these recommendations aimed to reduce the risk of suicide in particular groups of middle-aged men.

The HSE's National Office for Suicide Prevention is to work with and support the Men's Health Forum in Ireland in moving to the next phase, of implementing a number of the strategic recommendations. If you have been affected by any issues raised in this article, please contact The Samaritans free helpline on 116 123.

Irish Independent