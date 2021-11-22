Medical card holders will not get free antigen tests due to stockpiling fears

Medical card holders will not be given free antigen tests over fears of stockpiling under plans to be discussed by Cabinet this week.

Consideration was given to providing the tests for free for those on the scheme but the Government fears people will stock up on tests even if they do not need them.

There are also complications around providing the tests for free when medical card holders are currently required to pay a €1.50 prescription charge for items they receive from pharmacies.

Opposition parties, including Sinn Féin, have called for antigen tests to be made free to the public and have been critical of the delay in introducing rapid testing.

However, the Government is setting aside about €40m a week to subsidise the cost of antigen tests in the hope asymptomatic people will use them to establish if they have contracted the Covid-19 virus before going for a PCR test.

Two options on how the State can subsidise the cost of antigen tests have been examined by Department of Health and Department of Public Expenditure officials.

The initial plan was to set the cost of antigen tests at €2 which would mean the Government would come to individual arrangements with suppliers.

However, there are concerns over EU rules on state aid if the Government was to set a price for the tests.

The other option being examined is to introduce a €3 subvention on the costs of tests. This would mean antigen test prices would differ as suppliers charge different amounts.

It was also originally envisioned that the scheme would be limited to pharmacies but other suppliers of antigen tests such as supermarkets Aldi, Lidl and Circle K garages will also be able to avail of the subsidy scheme which is due before Cabinet this week.

It is hoped around 20pc of the population will use the tests on a regular basis especially in the lead up to Christmas. People who are involved in behaviour determined to be high risk in terms of virus transmission, such as attending mass gatherings or socialising indoors, will be asked to take the tests on a regular basis.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has been working with Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath on subsidising the cost of the tests and a memo will be bought before the Cabinet tomorrow.

On Saturday, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan released a statement calling on people to only use antigen tests if they are asymptomatic.

“You should only consider using an antigen test if you have no symptoms of the disease and only as a further additional tool, along with all of the other public health measures, to effectively combat Covid-19,” he said.

“If this antigen test is ‘positive’ then you need to self-isolate and arrange a PCR test. If the antigen test is ‘negative’, you may still have the virus, and, therefore, you should continue to adhere to all other public health measures.”

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Recovery will meet today to discuss the levels of state support available to businesses impacted by Covid-19 restrictions.

The Taoiseach and his ministers will discuss potential changes to Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWWS) which could see a change to the amount the State contributes towards the wages of employees.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is due to meet on Thursday to examine the latest data on the virus. There is hope among ministers that additional restrictions will not be needed if the booster campaign reduces hospitalisations from the virus. However, there is concerns about the health service.