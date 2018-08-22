Measles outbreak in Dublin sparks health warning as number of cases rises to 13

The Health Service Executive (HSE) is dealing with a measles outbreak in Dublin’s North Inner City, which has seen 13 cases in both children and adults since July this year.

The organisation said the transmission of the disease has occurred in hospitals and homes in Dublin due to ‘poor vaccine uptake,’ and has urged the public to vaccinate themselves against the virus.

“Measles can be a serious illness and is highly infectious,” said Dr Ruth McDermott, public health doctor. “The best protection is to be fully vaccinated with two doses of MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella) vaccine”.

The Department of Public Health has notified all Emergency Departments and GPs in Wicklow, Dublin and Kildare of the outbreak, and has sent them additional information on the disease.

The Dublin outbreak comes in light of an ongoing measles outbreak in Europe, with 31 people across the continent succumbing to the disease in 2018. Most of the cases in the EU in 2018 were reported in Romania, France, Greece and Italy.

This week, Irish holidaymakers were warned to take precautions as new WHO figures revealed that European cases of measles this year reached an eight-year high. The number of cases of the highly infectious disease during 2018 have already outstripped any year since 2010.

The HSE has warned that most people who contract measles while on holidays do not know they were exposed to the virus until they develop the disease. They have identified airports, planes and concerts as areas where an unrecognised exposure to the measles virus can occur.

The HSE have strongly advised vaccination as a form of protection from the virus. All children should get the MMR vaccine when they are aged 12 months. If any child aged over 12 months has missed this vaccine they should get it now from their GP.

All children should get a second dose of MMR vaccine when they are 4-5 years old. This is usually given in Junior Infant Class at school. If a child has missed this second MMR vaccine they should get it now from their GP.

Adults under 40 years, who have not had measles or have not received two doses of MMR vaccine are advised to contact their GP to get it as soon as possible.

The symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, red rash and vomiting. The HSE has advised people who think they may have contracted it, not to go to work, school, crèche or any congregate setting such as shopping centre or cinema and to contact their GP immediately. Pregnant women who have been exposed to measles should seek medical advice as soon as possible.

Online Editors