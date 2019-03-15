Measles outbreak confirmed as HSE warn ten cases identified since February

An outbreak of measles has been confirmed in Dublin, the HSE has warned.

It is advising that people who think they have measles to stay at home and to contact their General Practitioner (GP) for advice.

“This is a community outbreak of measles affecting adults and children. There have been ten cases since the start of February 2019,” the HSE said.

Recent cases have involved young adults working in Dublin city centre in the areas of Parnell St, Dame St and Baggot St.

Dr. Ruth McDermott, Public Health Specialist said: “Measles is a serious illness and is highly infectious. The best protection is to be vaccinated with MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella) vaccine.

“People planning to travel abroad should make sure they are protected from measles. Those who have not been vaccinated with MMR vaccine or have not had measles in the past are at risk of measles.

“If unsure whether they had the vaccine they should speak to their GP about getting the MMR vaccine before travelling.

“Measles symptoms include fever, red rash, red eyes, cough and runny nose. The rash usually starts a few days after onset of illness.

“It typically starts on the head and spreads down the body. There is a risk of developing measles for up to 21 days after contact with a case of measles.

“If you think you may have measles, stay at home and phone your GP for advice.”

People who are sick should not attend settings such as crèche, school, work or religious gatherings until they have recovered from illness.

Online Editors