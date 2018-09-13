Irish actress Norma Sheahan has opened up about her mother's heartbreaking diagnosis with a progressive, debilitating condition and her bid to maximise the remainder of her life.

'Maximising the time you've left' - Irish actress Norma Sheahan on her mother's devastating diagnosis and the importance of planning

Norma has said that ensuring her beloved mother Nora is being cared for emotionally, physically and spiritually is important to her.

Norma, who has had starring roles in productions such as Can't Cope Won't Cope, Moone Boy, Handsome Devil and Damo & Ivor, is a spokeswoman for Palliative Care Week _ which runs until Friday - and she is determined to tackle some of the stigma associated with palliative care.

Norma, who is originally from Whitechurch in Cork but is based in Dublin, told Independent.ie: "Palliative Care Week is all about getting people talking palliative care, to take away some of the mystery and misconceptions about it.

"Until recently I would have thought palliative care was all doom and gloom in your last few days.

"It's actually a positive thing though, it's to support someone when they have a serious, advanced progressive illness that's life-limiting.

"This condition will have changed their life but it's about making a massive plan to ensure that person can maximise the quality of whatever they have remaining, whether it's days or decades.

"It's also to support that person and their loved ones, I think there are such benefits.

"It's not just the physical side but also to make sure your spiritual, emotional and social needs are catered for, so you can live well.

"Everyone knows if you don't plan things tend to fall apart."

She explained that her mother has a rare lung condition that means she needs a lot of support.

Norma's father Joe acts as Nora's primary carer, while the actress and her four sisters also help.

Despite her poor health, Norma has spoken proudly about her mother's positivity.

"I've naturally been doing palliative care with my mother for the last ten or eleven years and then last year she had bad news.

"Nobody really said the word palliative but I remember being told, 'your mum has a condition and it's only going in one direction', that was very difficult to hear.

"She had rheumatoid arthritis when I was a child and although she was in a great deal of pain with it, she never complained, we didn't even know about it until years later.

"Then 18 years ago she was diagnosed with cancer and although the prognosis wasn't good, she defied the odds and she defied science by surviving.

"She has an advanced lung condition and it's progressive and life-limiting so she is a palliative patient, she is determined to make the most of her life and is probably getting out and about more than I am," Norma explained.

"She has been an absolute machine, she's driven her own plan and won't even mention the d word.

"She seems to be taking a mind over matter approach and she's going nowhere in a hurry, she's such a strong woman, she seems like a cat with nine lives.

"No matter what happens she still is determined to get out, although I understand that might not be possible for other people."

Mother-of-three Norma also said that it's important to remember that anyone could need palliative care at some point.

"Palliative care isn't just for older people, unfortunately it can be for children, for young people, it could be for us, you just never know.

"If you or I were given bad news we wouldn't want to see the end, we'd want to maximise whatever time we've left.

"It's like we're all afraid to say palliative but it's not something to be afraid of.

"We probably could have done with a plan earlier but it's so hard to do so when you're dealing with the unknown, it's important to know though that support is there."

Palliative Care Week runs until Saturday, for more information please visit Palliativehub.com

Online Editors