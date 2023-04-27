Mater nurse Jincy Jerry on global award shortlist for work on Covid infection prevention

Jincy Jerry said she would spend the prize money on further ways to help patients

A senior Mater Hospital nurse is in line for a global award for introducing technology that saved nurses critical time during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jincy Jerry is one of 10 shortlisted healthcare workers from 52,000 nominees worldwide for the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2023.

She championed an admini stration system run by a robot which saves nurses hours of laborious paperwork and helps identify infection outbreaks quickly.

The system allowed the Dublin hospital to identify rapidly any Covid-19 outbreaks as these built and printed reports on infections in five minutes, a task which previously took nurses three hours to do manually. This allowed for rapid interventions for any ongoing infections.

The Robotic Process Automation software is widely used in banking but the Mater was the first hospital in Ireland to use it, at Ms Jerry’s suggestion.

It is now being implemented in other hospitals nationwide.

Ms Jerry has worked in Ireland for 18 years after leaving Kerala, India.

If she wins the first prize of $250,000 (€226,000), she will use the sum to develop more digital solutions.

“These innovations benefit us all; one day we could be a patient too,” she said.

“Healthcare workers have a passion for helping people. This robot takes them away from the laborious paperwork, eliminates human error from the reporting and also frees up the nurses to spend critical time doing what they are passionate about, which is helping and advising patients.”

Jincy will find out on May 12 if she has won the top prize. Voting remains open until April 30. Votes can be cast at www.asterguardians.com