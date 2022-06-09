The Mater Hospital has asked people with non-urgent conditions to avoid its emergency department (ED) due to “extreme pressure” on services.

The high number of patients have resulted in increasingly difficult conditions for the staff at the Dublin hospital amid lengthy waiting times for patients.

Those with non-urgent conditions are advised to seek help from minor injury units or their GP, spreading the load to other parts of the health service.

Read More

The Mater has been experiencing issues for some time, in April their ED was already under strain from a combination of a high number Covid-19 patients and high levels of staff absences due to the virus.

Recently, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) called the conditions at Mater “outrageous”, after one patient was left waiting 68 hours for a bed in the ED.

INMO Assistant Director of Industrial Relations, Maeve Brehony said at the time: “Last night over one hundred patients were in the emergency department. One patient was waiting over 68 hours for a bed. The impact that excess waiting for a bed in our hospitals has on mortality is widely proven. These conditions have been allowed to fester in the emergency department leading to extreme burnout amongst nurses working in the Mater.”

According to the IMO, the HSE’s Emergency Taskforce should be convened to discuss and address the issue of overcrowding at Mater.

Mater Hospital has 614 beds and attended 89,335 people in 2021, according to Prof Colette Cowan CEO of the hospital group.