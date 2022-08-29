Mater Hospital appeals to public to avoid emergency department where possible due to overcrowding

The Mater Hospital in Dublin is appealing to the public, where possible, to avoid its emergency department due to overcrowding today..

A spokeswoman said hospital services are under extreme pressure due to high numbers of presentations at the department.

“ Patients who are presenting at our emergency department with non-urgent conditions are unfortunately experiencing lengthy waiting times to be seen.

“Where possible, the Mater advises patients with non-emergency conditions to seek assistance from other parts of the health service such as minor injury units or their GP. However, any patient who is in need of emergency hospital care will of course be seen and the Mater would urge such patients not to delay and to seek such care.”

The appeal comes in the wake of hospital emergency consultants calling for more beds saying there is a need to bring acute bed capacity stock from” its currently paltry 2.7/1000 of the population to the OECD average of 4.3/1000 population.”

The Irish Association of Emergency Medicine (IAEM) said it acknowledges that there has been the beginnings of an uplift in acute bed capacity over the past year but is strongly of the view that far greater ambition and urgency is required if the very serious clinical risk is to be addressed.

Responding to a news that Health Minister Stephen Donnelly wants to fast track the recruitment of 50 emergency consultants the doctors’ body said it was very welcome.

“Particularly important is the suggestion that further posts will be funded in the future, which will allow the National Training Scheme to train sufficient doctors to take up these posts. Having fully trained specialists in Emergency Medicine looking after patients with emergency presentations will undoubtedly enhance the quality of care provided to these patients and ensure that the most ill and injured have access to Consultant level care more frequently than at present and earlier in their clinical course where the greatest benefit is to be had.”

“It will also facilitate the training of the additional doctors on the training scheme that in turn will become the next generation of Consultants in Emergency Medicine.

However, it said that in welcoming “this positive development, the Association is particularly mindful that the most significant problem currently affecting clinical care in emergency departments is the inability of a patient who requires hospital admission to be provided with a hospital bed in a timely fashion, resulting in unacceptable levels of ED crowding with inpatient boarders.

“As welcome as this initiative may therefore be, the appointment of additional consultants in emergency medicine will not address this issue. It is imperative therefore that, in parallel, bed capacity is urgently created to improve the safety of patients in emergency departments.

“It is unfortunately but incontrovertibly true that crowded emergency departments and delays to hospital admission from the time of the decision to admit are each independent predictors of excess 14 day mortality. “

The doctors said that In an environment in which there are currently many hundreds of consultant posts vacant nationally because of the very significant disparity in pay between established Consultants and those appointed since 2012, this worthy initiative may fail unless this salary inequality which makes consultant posts in Ireland particularly unattractive compared with elsewhere in the developed world is addressed, and addressed urgently. “