Many young doctors are prescribing for family and friends

Prescribing for self, family, friends and colleagues is widespread among young Irish doctors, a new study reveals today.

The findings, in the 'Journal of Medical Ethics', show some doctors are prescribing addictive and controlled substances, such as sedatives and opiates, despite clear guidance issued by the UK's professional regulator, the General Medical Council (GMC).

Quite apart from the potential legal pitfalls, self-prescribing has been linked to increased suicide risk among doctors, say the researchers, who point to the high prevalence of serious mental health issues in the profession.

Previous studies on doctors' personal prescribing habits have been few, and limited by the small number of participants and fears of repercussions following disclosure.

