The probability of a Covid-19 outbreak in a nursing home increased with rising local incidence of the virus, the number of beds it had and whether others homes were nearby, a new report has revealed.

Many of the risks were outside the control of nursing homes.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) and the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) carried out the joint analysis of factors associated with outbreaks of Covid-19 in nursing homes.

They found proportion of residents in a nursing home affected by an outbreak decreased the higher number of beds it had.

It covered the period prior to the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination programme which had seen infections in nursing homes collapse.

Dr Conor Teljeur, Hiqa's chief scientist said: “Older people, particularly those who are frail or medically compromised, are at a higher risk of poor outcomes from Covid-19.

"Those living in nursing homes have been severely impacted, with a disproportionate number of deaths during the early stages of the pandemic.

"Given their vulnerability to Covid-19 there has been an emphasis on safeguarding this population.”

He said the chances of an outbreak striking a nursing home increased if there was more virus circulating locally.

Beds with a lower number of beds were also at higher risk and the presence of other nursing homes in close proximity was also a factor.

"In terms of the size of the outbreak, smaller outbreaks were associated with nursing homes having previously experienced an outbreak of the virus.

"The proportion of residents in a nursing home affected by an outbreak decreased with an increasing number of beds."

“We have outlined factors that were associated with outbreaks of SARS-CoV-2 in nursing homes during the first and second waves of the pandemic in Ireland.

"Many of these factors we identified are outside the control of the nursing homes.

"Also, when comparing publicly and privately operated nursing homes, we noted no significant differences.

"However, the analysis was limited due to the lack of reliable and consistent data across nursing homes for a number of potentially important factors.”

Dr John Cuddihy, interim director of the HPSC said; "Collecting data on potential risk factors associated with SARS-CoV-2 outbreaks in nursing homes should be considered, although the resources required to collect and maintain the data compared with its usefulness to improve care and inform future decision-making must be examined.”

The analysis drew on a number of data sources contributing information on community-level and facility-level factors.

These included descriptive information on the 572 Hiqa-registered nursing homes in Ireland at the time the analysis was undertaken, and details of community incidence and outbreak events in nursing homes – sourced from the HPSC.

The report said the results of the analysis should be considered to be exploratory in nature due to the lack of availability of relevant data for establishing causal relationships.

Data were up to November 21, 2020, covering the first and second waves of the pandemic in Ireland.

"The applicability of these results to subsequent time periods is unclear given the changing dynamic of the pandemic, emergence of new variants of concern and the rollout of a comprehensive vaccination programme."