A man who has spent four years desperately searching for a diagnosis to distressing neurological symptoms, has revealed his devastation after receiving a letter telling him his appointment to see a specialist for a second opinion will not be until 2024.

A man who has spent four years desperately searching for a diagnosis to distressing neurological symptoms, has revealed his devastation after receiving a letter telling him his appointment to see a specialist for a second opinion will not be until 2024.

Man searching for diagnosis given hospital appointment on date six years away

Matthew Cahill (58), of Monagee, Cashel, Co Tipperary, received the letter after his medical team in Cork University Hospital referred him to St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin.

"I could not believe it when I got the letter in recent weeks. I have already spent four years trying to find out what is wrong with me," he said. A similar letter from St Vincent's, with an appointment for January 1, 2024, was also sent to Matthias Kausch, a German national living in Co Wexford.

The date on Mr Cahill's letter has been blamed on a "glitch" by the hospital, but despite several calls to the neurology department, he said he has not received any further correspondence. The waiting time to be seen at the hospital's neurology department is between three months and 18 months.

Mr Cahill said his life has been on hold for several years while various investigations failed to come up with a diagnosis. "I have had three MRIs and three CAT scans," he said.

Doctors believed he might have Parkinson's disease, but that was ruled out along with other illnesses. "The last time they said they could not find anything wrong with me.

"My only hope now is to get the second opinion in Dublin.

"I cannot wait until 2024 but I have received no other appointment date."

He suffers from anxiety and is now exhausted at the failure to secure a diagnosis. "I worked as a planning officer with the council and I am anxious to resume that work," he added.

His wife Teresa has been on the long journey with him through the hospital system. It is unclear how many more patients received the January 1, 2024, letter.

A spokesperson for St Vincent's said patients receive an acknowledgement letter, but their actual appointment date is not confirmed until six to eight weeks before they are due to be seen. Mr Cahill has not received any up-to-date acknowledgment letter, despite contacting the hospital over several weeks. He said he hoped his case can be fast-tracked to give him the chance of another specialist opinion.

The national outpatient list is now more than 500,000.

Irish Independent