Man needed plastic surgery after leaking e-cigarette burned his chest

A man needed a skin graft after suffering a burn wound to his left chest from the leaking hot liquid contents from a faulty e-cigarette placed in his pocket.

Medics said it demonstrated a previously undescribed risk, which resulted in an injury that needed treatment in a plastic surgery unit.

In the October edition of the Irish Medical Journal (IMJ), medics at the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital in Dublin provide details of the case where the patient required an operation needing a skin graft as a result of the wound.

The medics at the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery say they caution patients over the transport of e-cigarettes, especially when the risk exists of direct contact of components with skin.

They recommend people should use an insulated protective case when carrying their e-cigarettes around.

The medics state that malfunctions in the e-cigarette mechanism have resulted in other reported injuries, some severe and even death.

The man had attended an emergency department of another hospital due to the sudden onset of chest pain.

When the man was asked to loosen his shirt for clinical assessment, he noted a wound on his left chest and that his shirt was wet in the same area.

The medics state: “Once his clothing had been removed, the pain eased and the diagnosis of a burn was confirmed."

Hot liquids from a faulty e-cigarette leaked in the man's pocket (Irish Medical Journal)

The man told the medics that he had been carrying a e-cigarette in his left breast pocket.

The report states: "It had inadvertently activated and the e-liquid had leaked from the device causing a burn.”

The man was discharged with a dressing, to the care of his GP.

However, the wound deteriorated and the man was referred to the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the Mater.

Surgeons at the unit excised the wound and re-surfaced using skin from the man’s left thigh area under combined general and local anaesthetic.

Four weeks after the operation, the medics state that both the chest and donor wounds had healed fully.

The medics state that the leak of the liquid onto the man’s skin “was likely the result of a fault in the product and a mixture of both chemical and thermal burns”.

The medics state that the man received no first aid, as he did not perceive his symptoms to be the result of a burn injury.

E-cigarettes first became available in Europe in 2006 and their use in Ireland has been popularised as an alternative to conventional cigarettes and an aid to smoking.

Powered by a lithium battery, the e-cigarette heats an ‘e-liquid’ and converts it to a vapour.

Online Editors