The majority of the country won’t be vaccinated until at least September, not June as expected, according to infectious disease specialist Professor Sam McConkey.

Taoiseach Michéal Martin has maintained that 60pc of Ireland’s adults should be vaccinated by June and 82pc will have received one dose at the same date, however, Prof McConkey doesn’t think this is the case as supply is too unreliable.

The Taoiseach and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said this figure is provisional on the fact that supply arrives on time and that all vaccines scheduled are approved for use.

Prof McConkey, who is head of international health in the Royal College of Surgeons (RSCI), said the vaccine rollout will ramp up when supply from different manufacturers becomes available, but he doesn’t think June is a date to focus on.

"As we have all learned the supply chains of vaccines is very unpredictable so I think we have to be cautious and not placing false hopes in a huge surge of vaccine delivery until we actually see them with their own eyes on our own island,” he said on RTÉ Radio 1’s Today with Claire Byrne.

"There's several new entrants in this market so when it goes from three to 12 [vaccine manufacturers] then the problem will solve itself.

"When there are 12 products I think we will be able to vaccinate the vast majority, but I don’t think that will happen in June, I don’t think it’ll be finished in June, I think it’s more likely September to November.”

The infectious diseases specialist said we haven’t seen the same effect with the most recent lockdown restrictions because people “are getting tired of them”.

Besides vaccination and lockdowns, the Professor said a third way of suppressing the virus is by investing in public health.

“I think the third way out of this is a huge investment into population health and public health and that involves several thousand staff to local break out management teams,” he said.

"I think there's a lot of folks out there who are unemployed and with a few weeks training could do the work.”

He added that if we are still in a lockdown that wouldn’t allow people in Ireland to travel throughout the country, that the domestic tourism industry would be in big trouble.

“Our domestic facing tourist industry just about survived last year in 2020 through people being able to travel throughout Ireland and being able to go to restaurants and bars that serve food,” he said.

“But, if we don’t get things a bit better then our domestic tourist industry will really struggle just to survive.”

