Major variation in pharmacy prices with double the difference in some cases for commonly prescribed drugs – new study

'People are going to numerous pharmacies and maybe sourcing some online.' Photo: Stock Image/Depositphotos

Patients face double the price for some commonly used prescription drugs sold in pharmacies and also lack of public price lists , a new study day.

Researchers at Trinity College Dublin and RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences (RCSI) investigated the variation and availability of prescription drug prices in community pharmacies in Ireland. 1,529 pharmacies responded to queries, 1,362 by telephone and 167 by email.

The study found that the most expensive pharmacies can charge over double the price of the least expensive.

A typical prescription of prednisolone -a commonly prescribed steroid- costs over €5 more ,88pc higher price, in the most expensive pharmacies, compared to the least expensive .

The largest relative price difference was for Eltroxin (levothyroxine) used to treat thyroid conditions.The average quoted price was €13.21, which was 35pc higher than the HSE reimbursement price of €9.80.

Read More

The mean quoted cost for each of the 12 drugs investigated was higher than the HSE reimbursement price for medical card patients. For famciclovir, used to treat shingles, the average price quoted was €46.00 which was €8.69 higher than the HSE reimbursement price of €37.31.

For each drug, the average price quoted to researchers was higher than the price paid by the State for patients who can access subsidised medicines , the research in the journal Research in Social and Administrative Pharmacy.

Pharmacy chains were more expensive than independent pharmacies.

The authors said that despite regulatory guidance stating pharmacies should provide medicine prices to patients, no pharmacies had prices displayed on their websites and 12pc of pharmacies who answered a call/email did not provide a price.

For nine of the 12 drugs, the price was significantly higher for chain pharmacies compared to independent pharmacies.

James Larkin, PhD Scholar, Department of General Practice, RCSI, and lead author said: " The large price variation for prescription drugs and the lack of transparency from pharmacies is a problem, as it may mean that some people are paying too much for their medication. Or worse, some people are not buying their medication because it costs too much. This is particularly concerning given the current cost of living crisis and resulting cost pressures that many are facing. Consideration needs to be given by Government to measures that enforce price transparency or regulating prices.’"

James O’Mahony, Research Assistant Professor in Cost Effective Analysis, Centre for Health Policy Management, School of Medicine, and senior author, said:

“ Awareness matters as patients can save money by shopping around. If the state were to regulate prices, or if there was more transparency on prices, it might lead to lower prices and more people taking their medications.

The pharmaceutical regulator’s current requirements on pharmacies to make prices transparent does not really guarantee any easy access to prices for patients. We’d like to see a greater push for transparency on behalf of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ireland.”

The largest relative price difference was for Eltroxin (levothyroxine); the average quoted price was €13.21, which was 35pc higher than the HSE reimbursement price of €9.80.