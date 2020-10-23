Major UCD lab unable to process Covid tests for the next two weekends due to ‘unavoidable staff shortages’

One of the country’s major coronavirus testing laboratories will be unable to process any Covid-19 tests for the next two weekends due to “unavoidable staff shortages”.

The National Virus Reference Laboratory at UCD will not carry out any testing this weekend and the following weekend due to staff shortages.

Customer Care Officer at the lab, Helen Dawkins, posted a notice on an online NVRL forum stating yesterday.

“Due to unavoidable staff shortages the NVRL will not be able to provide any SARS-CoV-2 testing on the weekends of the 24th/25th and 26th October and the weekend of the 31st October / 1st November 2020,” the notice reads.

“Apologies for the late notice and for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The HSE have been contacted for comment by Independent.ie.

More to follow...

Online Editors