Lung condition hospitalisations significantly declined during first Covid-19 lockdown in Ireland – study

The number of emergency hospitalisations of people with lung conditions that cause breathing difficulties significantly declined during the first Covid-19 lockdown in Ireland partly due to less exposure to air pollution, new research reveals today.

The study led by the Department of International Health and Tropical Medicine in the Royal College of Surgeons compared emergency admissions for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which includes group of lung conditions such as bronchitis and emphysema that cause the airways to narrow and become inflamed.

They looked at the corresponding period in 2010-2019 to measure the impact of the March 2020 lockdown.

The findings, presented to the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in Lisbon also showed a fall in admissions for people with bronchiectasis, a long-term condition which makes the lungs more vulnerable to infection.

They said contributing factors may include reduced transmission of respiratory infections, less exposure to air pollution and improved self-management of disease.

Around 400,000 people in Ireland have COPD of whom over 180,000 have moderate or severe disease.

The authors said: ”We identified 9,643 emergency hospitalisations with primary diagnoses of COPD or bronchiectasis during 2020.”

Of these 1,056 were during the first lockdown – a 38pc reduction compared to preceding 3-year average. And 935 were during the second lockdown later in the year.

There was a marginally significant trend change before and after the second pandemic lockdown here in October 2020.

However, the authors said, when comparing the impact of the second lockdown with the corresponding period for preceding 3-year averages, there was inconclusive evidence to suggest a level change. The research also included the HSE's department of public health in Galway and Beaumont Hospital.

Meanwhile , separate research presented to the conference in Lisbon found the average number of global deaths from Covid-19 was 6pc higher on weekends compared to weekdays-8,532 vs 8,083- throughout the pandemic.

The study is by Dr Fizza Manzoor and Dr Donald Redelmeier from the University of Toronto, Canada.The looked at 10 countries with the highest Covid-19 cases: the USA, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, India, Brazil, and Canada.

Dr Manzoor said: “Bureaucratic delays on weekends alone do not explain why there are fewer documented Covid-19 deaths on Mondays compared to Fridays, and reporting lags alone cannot explain why the increase in weekend deaths was so substantial in the USA and not seen in Germany.

“Instead, the ‘weekend effect’ is also likely to be due to shortfalls in clinical staffing, capacity, and experience.

"What’s more, our findings suggest that this problem is not resolving despite improved health system performance and awareness over the course of the pandemic. There is an opportunity for health systems to further improve clinical care on all days of the week."