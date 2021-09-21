Low number of women taking claims to CervicalCheck tribunal show process has failed, Aontú leader says

The number of claims against the State arising out of the CervicalCheck scandal has reached 310, including 38 for women who have already died.

The claims were lodged since 2018 with 77 cases taken this year according to figures released to Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín.

The scandal was exposed when Vicky Phelan settled her case against a US laboratory and went public.

It led to revelations that a large group of women with cervical cancer were not informed that smear test results which gave them a wrong all-clear were incorrectly read. An audit with the findings was not disclosed to all women.

In a parliamentary reponse, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly also informed Mr Tóibín that just eight claims have been notified to the CervicalCheck tribunal set up by the State as an alternative to court.

Deputy Toibin said: “The CervicalCheck tribunal was established in October last year, with the window in which claims could be made initially set to expire in July but the government introduced legislation just prior to the expiry date to extend the deadline for claims until January of 2022.

“In doing so the government cited Covid-19 and the HSE cyber attack as impacting on their work, but I would speculate that the real reason for the extension was in the hope of increasing the number of claims.

“The minister must now accept that the tribunal has failed. It is clear that last year Minister Donnelly caused a lot of hurt to the 221+ group when he disregarded their reservations about the tribunal plans, and ploughed ahead with the establishment of the tribunal despite promises to the group.”

Mr Tóibín said the figures showed that the tribunal had failed in its aim, adding: “it is clear that women do not have faith in the tribunal and are thus being forced to go through the legal route and the courts - this is what the tribunal was supposed to stop, this is what the government promised wouldn't happen.”

He added: “We're all familiar with the court cases, where women are being fought in court right up until days before their death. This is enormously cruel.”

He added that the the large volume of cases still going to court would place enormous cost on the state and individuals involved.

"The Minister needs to revise this legislation and reengage with the women in a more honest and sincere manner than he did last year. He must also accept defeat on this issue and take his head out of the sand - the cervical check tribunal has failed,” Mr Tóibín said.