‘Lots to be positive about’ says Tánaiste as country on track to ease restrictions further on May 4

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the country is on track to ease restrictions on May 4

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said there is “lots to be positive about” as the country is on track to ease Covid-19 restrictions further on May 4.

Mirroring what Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said earlier today, the Tánaiste announced that despite bumps in the vaccine roll-out plan, Ireland is still on track to meet its targets.

Taking to social media this evening, Mr Varadkar posted a video to “reassure” the public after it was announced that the AstraZeneca vaccine is being restricted to those aged between 60 and 69 and the Johnson and Johnson jab has been paused.

“There’s been a lot of news in the last couple of days...but I don’t think we should lose sight of the bigger picture,” he said.

“We see now for the first time this year less than 200 people in hospital with Covid, less than 50 people in ICU, cases are falling, the R number is below one.

“This week, all the schools went back, the 5km rule ended and we started building homes again, so lots of things to be positive about.”

It emerged today that Ireland is to get 545,000 extra doses of Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine from April to June.

With these doses, Mr Vardkar said Ireland is still on track to administer between 3.5 million and 4.5 million vaccines in April, May and June.

He added: “And for that reason, the vaccine programme is on track. We will have to make some amendments, we will have to make some changes. But, we’ve had to do that 25 times now since the programme began.

“We are on track as well to ease restrictions on the 4th of May. So, lot’s of things to be positive about.

“Things are broadly on track, of course, there’s going to be twists and turns and that was always going to be the case.

"Just wanted to reassure you about those things.”

Earlier today, Mr Donnelly said the country will know in the next week if the Government decides to adopt a strategy similar to the UK and delay the time gap between the two jabs in order to get more people vaccinated sooner with one dose.

"We are looking at that right now, Dr Glynn and I were talking about that after cabinet today,” he said on Newstalk.

“We are currently at four weeks (waiting time between vaccines). We are now looking to see if there is any scientific issues or concerns about moving that four weeks to eight weeks or indeed 12 weeks.”

