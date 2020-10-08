'Look, listen and link' - Red Cross volunteers offer psychological support to people suffering from Covid anxiety

Red Cross volunteers are normally associated with kind-hearted people dispensing food and medical aid to people caught up in war zones or environmental disasters.

But due to the ongoing uncertainty over Covid-19, an army of Irish Red Cross volunteers are now providing so-called ‘Psychological First Aid’ to reach out to those afflicted by stress, anxiety and other negative impacts of the pandemic on their mental health.

Gerry O’Sullivan (69), who has a background in trauma counselling, has been providing an online training course to Red Cross volunteers to equip them with the necessary skills to help people who are struggling with anxiety and other issues as a result of the pandemic.

Fear of the unknown due to the ongoing uncertainty over what the future holds has manifested in widespread stress, anxiety and other mental health issues affecting all segments of society, he told Independent.ie.

“The first word people have is fear of Covid and the fear of dying,” he said.

Add to that, is fear of losing one’s job or home, fear of continued isolation and fear of what’s next, he added.

Consequently, many people are experiencing similar issues with sleeplessness, over-eating or under-eating, social isolation and withdrawal and even anger, he said.

So to counter such fears, Gerry and his team of volunteers have been trained in the ‘three L’s – Look, Listen and Link – he said.

Volunteers look for any tell-tale signs in someone’s physical appearance, voice or body language. They then listen to what people are telling them about their worries and fears in these unprecedented times and then link them up with appropriate services and supports if needed, he explained.

For many people, it’s simply advising them to stop so-called ‘doom-scrolling’ or obsessively monitoring the news – or even worse – inaccurate or fear-mongering social media feeds that may heighten their anxiety over Covid-19.

“An overload of information is one of the biggest issues,” he said.

And rather than getting bogged down with an endless stream of bad news, he encourages people to check in just once a day with a legitimate news source or government site to keep abreast of the latest developments as needed.

And if people find they are still plagued with fear and anxiety, “we tell them ‘don’t be afraid to ask for help if you need it,’ he said.

“This is new to everyone and we have to accept that it’s new, it’s global and we’re all in this together,” he said.

He urges anyone who is experiencing distress over the pandemic to contact their local Red Cross office to hook up with a volunteer who can help talk them through it, he said.

Aiden Lonergan, National Community Support Officer for the Irish Red Cross said: “During times of crisis people can be impacted psychologically and emotionally, as well as physically. This training equips our volunteers with the skills they need to help those who may be in a distressed state.”

And the help provided by the volunteers is not just restricted to Covid anxieties but for any trauma someone is experiencing, such as the loss of a loved one or being in an accident.

“The support provided by our volunteers, which in many cases is delivered in the community in an informal manner, can really help reduce the effects of stressful incidents on a person’s mental health.

“The psychological first aid training simply gives our volunteers the skills to react to people who are feeling vulnerable in an ever-changing environment and help them in regaining control of the situation,” Mr Lonergan added.

