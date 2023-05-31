Long-Covid more likely to affect women, older people and those hospitalised with the virus, review shows

People with long-Covid are more likely to be women, older, and to have been admitted to hospital because of Covid-19, according to a new review of the condition by the country’s patient watchdog.

It is not known why long-Covid occurs, the review by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) said.

In those who have had Covid-19, some people may experience worsening of a pre-existing condition, while some develop “new symptoms or conditions, or have symptoms that continue long after the initial infection has ended”.

The insights follow an international review of the epidemiology of long-Covid. It carried out the review at the request of the HSE to inform its long-Covid model of care.

It found that long-Covid “is a complex condition involving a wide range of symptoms that can be debilitating and vary significantly from person to person”.

“The most common symptoms include fatigue, brain fog, memory loss and or confusion, a loss of smell and shortness of breath. Although many people will experience an improvement in symptoms over time, for some long-Covid can be long-lasting.”

Hiqa’s review included 51 primary research studies, which examined over 1.1 million participants, and four international registry documents.

It found prevalence rates varied considerably across the studies. No studies on the prevalence of long-Covid in Ireland were identified.

In studies based on self-reported data, estimates for the prevalence of long-Covid in the general population ranged from 15pc to 53pc.

“Much of this variation may be due to differences in reporting methods and population demographics within studies. While prevalence estimates were highest in those with a history of severe Covid-19 illness, long-Covid was reported across all populations and age groups,” the report stated.

“Long-Covid can result in sustained, significant reductions in quality of life and functioning in some individuals and a substantial burden on healthcare systems.

“Resourcing of existing services, as well as ensuring the availability of multi-disciplinary long-Covid services, would help provide appropriate care to those experiencing long-Covid,” it said.

Michelle O’Neill, deputy director of Hiqa’s health technology assessment, said: “There is still a lot to learn about long-Covid, but we found that those with long-Covid are more likely to be women, to be older, and to have been admitted to hospital because of Covid-19.

“It is not known why long-Covid occurs. In those who have had Covid-19, some people may experience worsening of a pre-existing condition, while some experience new symptoms or conditions, or experience symptoms that continue long after the initial infection has ended.”

She added: “Based on our knowledge of Covid-19 and long-Covid, it is important to follow public health advice to minimise the risk of infection or reinfection. This includes supporting people to avail of the Covid-19 vaccine and to obtain their scheduled booster doses.”

Hiqa called for further research on long-Covid in Ireland, adding it may better inform healthcare resourcing.