Lockdown lifestyle can increase risk of stroke among younger women, expert warns

WOMEN over 40 have a significantly higher risk of brain aneurysm and stroke than men and are very much at risk during the current crisis, an expert has warned.

Dr Eleanor Galvin said: “The stress of juggling a more complex home and work life can cause increased blood pressure and the pandemic stress is happening at a time when decreasing oestrogen hormone levels in perimenopausal women is reducing the elasticity of our vascular tissue.

“A combination of other Covid-related lifestyle factors, such as a reduced ability to attend exercise classes, comfort eating, increased alcohol consumption at home and smoking, all create the perfect environment for a brain aneurysm to develop.

“Worse still, any sudden vigorous exercise to lose the 'Covid-belly' increases your risk of rupturing an undetected aneurysm by 250pc.”

Dr Galvin of www.familydoctors.ie was speaking on October 29, which is World Stroke Day. Its aim is to make people aware that this doesn’t only relate to the elderly as in fact, it affects one in four adults at some stage in their lifetime.

The most common form of stroke, which occurs when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain, affects people over the age of 70.

But around 15pc of stroke patients suffer from haemorrhagic strokes, which can be caused by a ruptured brain aneurysm.

Cheri McGuirk (46) actually developed the dangerous condition she was still in her teens.

“When I was just 18, I was out one night with my friend and felt a sudden pain like an explosion in my head,” says the Dublin woman. “For a year previously, I had been suffering from very bad headaches and luckily my friend insisted on calling an ambulance and I was taken straight to hospital.

“I went into a coma and after an MRI they discovered a burst blood vessel on the right side of my brain, so I was taken straight to surgery where a titanium clip was inserted and I was kept in hospital for about three weeks. Doctors believe I was born with a weakness in the brain as I was so young when the blood vessel burst.

“It took about a year to fully recuperate as I had to learn how to walk again but eventually, with physio, everything returned to normal. Now being a woman in my 40s (and a married mother of three) I am so aware of how lucky I was and am taking much better care of myself. So I would advise anyone, especially women over 40, who suffer from constant painful headaches to look into it further – it might be nothing, but it could be something.”

Dr Alan O'Hare, Consultant Neuro-Radiologist at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, says anyone with a family or previous personal history of brain aneurysms should speak to their GP about regular screening.

“Those who had a brain aneurysm have a 10pc to 15pc chance of developing another one,” he says. “But making healthier lifestyle choices can help prevent them from bursting or even developing. Whether it’s your diet, activity levels, smoking or drinking, it’s never too late to make a change.”

Risk factors include high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, raised cholesterol, age, gender and previous history – and Dr O’Hare says greater awareness is key.

“Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in Ireland,” he says. “There is a huge public awareness about breast cancer and its prevention, but stroke kills more women every year.

“Patients have to understand what their risk factors are and change them, whether it be cessation of smoking, weight loss or blood pressure control. And recognition of the signs of an acute stroke is also incredibly important.”

Innovative new treatments have also helped many patients make a full recovery.

“The good news is, medical science has advanced so much, that now you can have surgery on an unruptured brain aneurysm and recover in 24-hours,” says Dr Galvin. “Invented by a former student of the University of Limerick, Dr Stephen Griffin has recently revolutionised the treatment of brain aneurysms – and his simple procedure, now available in Beaumont Hospital and Cork University Hospital, uses a device that goes in through a vein in your leg and travels to your brain to close off blood flow to the aneurysm.

“Unlike a similar treatment known as coiling, this new device can treat a much larger number of aneurysms of differing sizes and shapes in half the time. So no more open brain surgery and a much faster recovery.

“Unfortunately a ruptured brain aneurysm is more difficult to treat, with only 50% of patients making a full recovery. And this is why in these Covid-focused times, I am urging any patients with a family history or early symptoms of a possible brain aneurysm to get screened to ensure early detection and treatment.”

