Lockdown fall in noxious traffic fumes ‘linked to fewer asthma patients in hospital’

New medical research has shown evidence of a link between a reduction in hospital admissions for patients with asthma in Ireland and reduced nitrogen dioxide levels in the air as a result of lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The study by researchers from the HSE, UCC and Environmental Protection Agency examined the association between NO2 concentrations and almost 8,500 hospital admissions for asthma in Cork, Dublin and Meath between January 2018 and February 2021.

The results showed falling numbers of admissions over the three-year period in each location that corresponded with a decrease in annual average NO2 levels, which was largely due to the introduction of restrictions on non-essential travel across the Republic during various stages of the pandemic.

They also highlighted statistically significant increases in the number of hospital admissions in both Cork and Meath with rising levels of NO2.

The authors said their findings were consistent with several other recently published research that noted that traffic was a major source of air pollution.

Read More

“This study provides evidence of an association between population exposure to ambient air pollution and aggravation or exacerbation of asthma episodes that warrant acute hospital admissions,” they stated. Based on the results, the study said it was reasonable to infer that ambient NO2 levels have short-term impacts on hospital admissions for asthma in Cork, Dublin and Meath.

It noted that they had varying degrees of impact, with different age groups being predominantly affected – which may be related to socio-demographic factors in each area.

In Dublin, the highest admission rates among asthmas patients were among those aged 65 and over which increased from an average of 3.56 daily admissions at NO2 levels below 15 micrograms per cubic metre ( µg/m³), to 4.48 daily admissions at levels over 46µg/m³.

In Cork, admissions were highest among the 18-64 years age group – increasing from 2.29 per day at NO2 levels below 15 µg/m³, to 2.75 at levels over 46µg/m³.

In Meath, daily admissions increased across all age groups of asthma patients from 1.21 at NO2 levels below 15 µg/m³ to 1.55 at levels 16-30µg/m³. During the period of transport limits, average annual NO2 levels in Dublin fell from 25µg/m³ to 17µg/m³ and in Meath from 23µg/m³ to 21µg/m³.

In Cork, NO2 levels were lower with a decrease from 12µg/m³ to 11µg/m³ which researchers said was probably linked to several factors including population density, level of vehicle use and distribution of air quality monitoring stations.

The study, is published in the Irish Medical Journal.